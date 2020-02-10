Le Sueur-Henderson senior Keely Olness is heading north to continue her hockey career. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Olness signed with St. Scholastica in Duluth to play Division III hockey.
“I’m really excited,” said Olness. “It’s nice to be officially committed and everything. I’m really excited to meet all the girls on the team and just be in college and play college hockey because it’s a lot different from high school hockey.”
Last week, Olness finished an accomplished season on the Bulldogs hockey team. Playing center for the Bulldogs, she ended the season as the team’s lead scorer, with 27 goals, 21 assists and a total 48 points. Now, the Bulldogs team captain is looking to take her skills to a school where she hopes to fit right in.
“It just felt right,” said Olness. “When the coach was giving us a tour she was super nice and welcoming and it just felt like that was where I needed to be.”
Olness prides herself in being a team player and believes that her experiences with her teammates and players from rival schools will help her foster a bond among her future collegiate teammates.
“I have so many friends from other schools because of hockey,” said Olness. “So to be able to make friends with my teammates and other schools, I think I can bring that to St. Scholastica when I’m meeting new people.”
Olness’ teammates, coaches and family came out to support her and see her signed with St. Scholastica.
“It’s very exciting,” said her father Chad Olness. “She really likes hockey and its fun that she gets to play for four more years and do what she likes to do.”