Coaches
Head coach: Stacey Feser, 2nd year
Assistant coaches: Sherri Fritz and Monroe Julius
Key Players
Returning letter winners:
Halle Bemmels 12
Allison Schwandt 12
Zoe Thomson 12
Brianna Sippo 12
Sara Milam 12
Makenna Borchardt 12
Julia More 11
Hannah Lynch 11
"Halle Bemmels is our key player to watch this year," Feser said. "She has been playing varsity since 8th grade. She is a five-year letter winner, was nominated all conference last year and has 2,351 career set assists."
Keep Your Eye On
Julia More (11th grader), Allison Schwandt (12th grader)
Moved On
Morgan Goettlicher, Lauren Gregerson, Callie Jo Miller
2019 Recap
Conference record: 2-5 (finished 6th).
Section Place: 2nd
2020 Season Outlook
"I'm hoping to make the volleyball season a fun experience for the girls, amidst the challenges of the pandemic," Feser said. "We have returning starters with good experience that will provide great leadership and new faces on the varsity team this year that will be keys to our success."
By The Numbers
13 — Total players
7 — Seniors