Head coach: Stacey Feser, 2nd year

Assistant coaches: Sherri Fritz and Monroe Julius

Returning letter winners:

Halle Bemmels 12

Allison Schwandt 12

Zoe Thomson 12

Brianna Sippo 12

Sara Milam 12

Makenna Borchardt 12

Julia More 11

Hannah Lynch 11

"Halle Bemmels is our key player to watch this year," Feser said. "She has been playing varsity since 8th grade. She is a five-year letter winner, was nominated all conference last year and has 2,351 career set assists."

Julia More (11th grader), Allison Schwandt (12th grader)

Morgan Goettlicher, Lauren Gregerson, Callie Jo Miller

Conference record: 2-5 (finished 6th).

Section Place: 2nd

"I'm hoping to make the volleyball season a fun experience for the girls, amidst the challenges of the pandemic," Feser said. "We have returning starters with good experience that will provide great leadership and new faces on the varsity team this year that will be keys to our success."

13 — Total players

7 — Seniors

