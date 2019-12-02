The Tri-City United wrestling team finished strong in fourth place out of 10 teams at their first meet of the season. The tournament, held at Faribault on Saturday Dec. 1, pitted the Titans against Stillwater, Northfield, Owatonna, Faribault, Sauk Rapids, LARP, East Ridge, NRHEG and Austin.
“We performed very well, learned a lot, and it was a great start to the new season,” said Coach Shaun Timmerman on the team’s performances.
Jose Reyes emerged as one of the Titans’ strongest performers, earning first place in the 220 weight class competition.
“Taking first in a tough tournament is always a performance that stands out,” said Timmerman. “Jose had a nice come from behind win in the finals. He looked really tough and conditioned in the third period which led him to continuously score points in the latter end of the match.”
The team wasn’t lacking solid performances. Zach Balma, Chris Johnson, Caden O’Malley and Riley O’Malley all took home third place in their respective weight classes of 106, 113, 145 and 182. Robert Bastyr earned a capable fourth place in the 285 class competition while Brant Lemieux, Cole Franek and Hunter Rutt took sixth in 120, 126 and 138. Carter O’Malley also pulled off a decent performance in the 138 class with two wins and two losses.\
Also competing in the tournament was Austin Rutt at 132, Brandon Balma at 152, Marco Reyes at 160 and Tegan Detterman at 195.
In the end, TCU came behind three schools: Owatonna in third, Northfield in second and Stillwater in first. Northfield and Stillwater are both tough teams to face with Northfield ranked sixth in AAA and Stillwater ranked second.
Timmerman credited the team’s fourth place finish to the boys’ determination and skill.
“We’re a very tough team, mentally and physically,” said Timmerman. “All of our wrestlers never quit. Nobody ever feels ‘out’ during the match.”