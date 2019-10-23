The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants' rally fell short as the No. 2 seeded Maple River Eagles eliminated the No. 7 seeded Giants 47-28 in the first round of the Section 2AA football playoffs Tuesday at Mapleton.
Maple River jumped to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter and increased it to 32-0 in the second quarter. The Giants cut the lead to 32-8 at halftime and came within 39-22 early in the third quarter, but Eagles scored an insurance touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to up their lead to 47-22.
The Giants fumbled the opening kick-off to set up the Eagles' first touchdown.
Quarterback Caden Ochsendorf completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Connor Doering at 11:19. The extra point kick by Landon Fox failed, and the Eagles led 6-0.
Running back Boden Simon then scored on a 44-yard run at 8:36 to up the Eagles' lead to 12-0.
Ochsendorf then escaped on a 39-run for touchdown at 4:36 to make it 18-0.
With 35 seconds left in the first quarter the Eagles blocked a punt which put them on the Giants' 24-yard line. Fullback Joe Bennett then scored on a 6-yard run. Fox made the extra point for a 25-0 lead.
Maple River upped its lead to 32-0 early in the second quarter at 7:36 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Ochsendorf to Simon and the extra point by Fox.
The Giants finally got on the scoreboard with 43 seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Zach Berndt threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dominic Drent, and Berndt completed a 2-point conversion pass to wide reciever Tommy Gupton to make it 32-8 at halftime.
The Eagles quickly scored in the third quarter at 7:53 on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Doering to wide receiver Tristan Roesch and the extra point by Fox for a 39-8 lead.
The Giants scored the next two touchdowns 15 seconds apart in the fourth quarter. At 11:47, Berndt scored on an 8-yard run and completed a 2-point conversion pass to Tommy Gupton to cut the Eagles' lead to 39-16.1. Tommy Gupton then completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Drent at 11:32. The 2-point conversion pass from Berndt fell incomplete, and Maple River led 39-22.
The Eagles upped their lead to 47-22 with 8:16 to play on a 46-yard run by Bennett and a 2-point conversion pass from Ochsendorf to tight end Nathan Trio.
Berndt and Drent connected for the third time on a touchdown pass to finish off the scoring. It went 7 yards, and the 2-point conversion pass from Berndt fell incomplete for the final score of Maple River 47, LS-H 28.
Last season the No. 6 seeded Giants upset No. 3 seeded Maple River 19-14 in the first round. The Eagles had defeated the Giants the week before 50-14.
This season, Maple River defeated LS-H 40-8 during the regular season.
The Eagles (7-2 and ranked No. 10 in the state Associated Press poll) advance to the semifinals to host No. 6 seeded Medford (4-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Medford upset No. 3 St. Clair/Loyola (4-5) 21-13.
In the other first-round games, No. 1 Blue Earth Area (6-2 and ranked No. 8 in the state) defeated No. 8 Norwood-Young America (1-8) 34-8 and No. 4 Janesville-Waldorf Pemberton (5-4) defeated No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (3-6) 8-0.
The section championship game will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at JWP.
Eight seniors graduate for the Giants (1-8): Nolan Maczkowicz, Tommy Gupton, Brandon Stolley, Matt Skelly, Josiah Faltin, Justin Rabaey, Will Becker and Tanner Tellejohn.
Check back later here for more statistics and comments from LS-H head coach Mike May.
Team 1 2 3 4 T
LSH 0 8 0 20 28
MR 25 7 7 8 47