Big unknowns linger over the 2020 girls tennis season, and for Le Sueur-Henderson, hope lingers, too.
The team reached the section finals in 2019, missing out on state after losing to the section's top squad Litchfield. With both teams returning a deep roster in 2020, the LS-H seniors and captains Makenna Reinhardt, Greta Nesbit and Emma Seaver want the chance to exact revenge.
"All of us really want to beat them very badly, because we thought we were pretty close last time," said Nesbit, who leads the team on the court at No. 1 singles. She reached state as an individual in 2019. "We were there (at the 2019 section team finals), we just needed to pull it through."
Reinhardt, who also plays at singles, floating so far between No. 3 and No. 4, added, "It all really depends on the seniors we lost and they lost and how everyone adopts. I feel like we have good potential this year, so maybe things will turn around and shape up, and we’ll pull through."
Seaver, who has so far played No. 1 doubles, agreed, "Some of their lower level players were as good as their top players, so I feel like they’re pretty similar to last year and we are, too, and we played pretty tight with them, so it should be good competition."
All three of the captains started playing competitive tennis as seventh graders in the LS-H program. Nesbit and Seaver both started with camps and playing for fun at a young age.
After five years seeing and having success in the LS-H program, the trio feels as confident as ever for this season.
"I think we’re really strong this year," Reinhardt said. "We lost two seniors last year, but we’re holding up without them, even though we miss them."
Seaver added, "I feel like we were able to fill those spots, and our team hasn’t changed much playing wise, and we have a good shot going far again."
Nesbit noted that the team members are able to push one another.
"I think we have a lot of potential," she said. "And we’re all kind of similar in level and that really helps in practice."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no word yet whether the section or state playoffs will take place in 2020 for teams or for individuals. But the Giants are preparing like they're definitely happening.
"I definitely think it’s something we’re looking at as pretending it’s there, so we work even harder, so we’re ready if the time comes," Seaver said.
"Yeah, our coach is having us work just as hard," Nesbit added.
Reinhardt noted, "We have our hopes up, and we’re going to try to get to the position we want to be at for the end of the season."
Regardless of the outcome of the season, the captains want to make sure they're leading by example for the younger players, both on and off the court.
"It's just about paying attention and doing what the coaches ask and adapting to their tips and playing good tennis," Reinhardt said.
"Just being a good example in your attitude and being a leader in everything and making it fun and not so serious," Seaver added. "There are times to really focus in, but there are times to really be a team and include everyone."
Nesbit noted the off court responsibilities: "… being people the girls can look up to and trying to be there for them. We always try our best, and we hope they follow in those footsteps."