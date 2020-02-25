A 2-hour bus ride to Prinsburg preceded a 62-17 defeat by host Central Minnesota Christian on Monday for the Cleveland girls basketball team.
In the first round of the 2A subsection tournament, it was a season-ending loss for the Clippers.
A pair of baskets by Sarena Remiger and two baskets and a free throw by Macey Ziebarth were all the seventh-seeded Clippers could produce in the first half. They trailed the second-ranked Bluejays 33-9 at the break.
“We came out super flat and were unable to do anything,” said head coach Joe Remiger.
Kaylee Karels hit a three early in the second half, but the Clippers continued their swoon as a two from Stephanie Cink and a two and a free shot from Emily Kern accounted for all the rest of their points.
The Clippers committed 14 fouls and were two of nine from the charity stripe. The Bluejays, 20-6 with the win, scored 21 points from behind the arc, made half of their 14 gratuity shots and committed one less foul than Cleveland. They will take on third-seeded Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in St. Peter on Friday.
The Clippers only had three wins on the season, two against New Ulm Cathedral and one against Immanuel Lutheran. While they could run their plays and be where they were supposed to be on defense, their season came down to individual abilities: shooting…dribbling…passing…reading the court.
“A lot of skill work needs to get done in the off season,” Remiger said.
But the Clippers never threw in the towel. They played at full tilt to the final buzzer, and all 11 players who started the season finished it.
“I’m proud of the girls for their hard work and never-quit attitude this year,” Remiger said.
It was the last game for senior Mya Krenik.