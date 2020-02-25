Cleveland girls

While the Clippers finished with a 3-21 record, all 11 girls who started the season finished it. They are, from left, Kallie Phillips, Emmie Dittmar, Asia Kern, Emily Kern, Sarena Remiger, Kaylee Karels, Serena Williams, Micah Peterson, Mya Krenik, Macey Ziebarth, Stephanie Cink and Halle McCabe, who was out all season with an injury. Head coach Joe Remiger and assistant coach Dave Cink are on the far left. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

A 2-hour bus ride to Prinsburg preceded a 62-17 defeat by host Central Minnesota Christian on Monday for the Cleveland girls basketball team.

In the first round of the 2A subsection tournament, it was a season-ending loss for the Clippers.

A pair of baskets by Sarena Remiger and two baskets and a free throw by Macey Ziebarth were all the seventh-seeded Clippers could produce in the first half. They trailed the second-ranked Bluejays 33-9 at the break.

“We came out super flat and were unable to do anything,” said head coach Joe Remiger.

Kaylee Karels hit a three early in the second half, but the Clippers continued their swoon as a two from Stephanie Cink and a two and a free shot from Emily Kern accounted for all the rest of their points.

The Clippers committed 14 fouls and were two of nine from the charity stripe. The Bluejays, 20-6 with the win, scored 21 points from behind the arc, made half of their 14 gratuity shots and committed one less foul than Cleveland. They will take on third-seeded Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in St. Peter on Friday.

The Clippers only had three wins on the season, two against New Ulm Cathedral and one against Immanuel Lutheran. While they could run their plays and be where they were supposed to be on defense, their season came down to individual abilities: shooting…dribbling…passing…reading the court.

“A lot of skill work needs to get done in the off season,” Remiger said.

But the Clippers never threw in the towel. They played at full tilt to the final buzzer, and all 11 players who started the season finished it.

“I’m proud of the girls for their hard work and never-quit attitude this year,” Remiger said.

It was the last game for senior Mya Krenik.

