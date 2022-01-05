Even as COVID-19 continued to play a role in putting schools and athletic programs in unusual positions, athletes and teams from the Le Sueur-Henderson and Montgomery area still managed to achieve a number of all-time performances and moments over the course of 2021, including the state champion Giant softball team.
The following is a list of the top five sports stories from the year with regards to performances from Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United high school students.
1. LS-H softball wins state championship, makes school history
Dreams really do come true. Tears were shed and the crowd cheered on Wednesday afternoon as the Minnesota State High School League honored the latest state softball championship team: the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants.
The Giants wore gold medals around their necks and lifted the state championship trophy high after conquering their toughest and most important game of the season. One wrong play and the game could have gone to No. 3 seed and runner-up St. Charles. But with cool heads, perseverance and some risky plays that paid off, the Giants earned their championship trophy through a 7-4 victory.
The moment will go down not just in the minds of the players, coaches and the crowd of supporters overflowing the bleachers, it will also be etched into Le Sueur-Henderson history. The Giants 2021 roster was the first LS-H softball team to ever win the state championship.
“It’s something we’ve talked about forever, but we were never sure that it could happen,” said Coach Eric Lewis. “You’ve got to have some good players and you got to have some luck. Today, we got some luck. We have a bunch of players that have been with us for years. We have so many great parents that catch pitch after pitch after pitch and drive their kids to tournaments in the winter training. It’s great.”
“Last night, we watched [St. Charles] play. They’re a great team, they do some really great things, but we’ve got kids that we’re so confident in,” said Coach Anne Lewis. “At first you’re nervous because you want it so bad for the kids, but we felt good coming into this game and we knew if the kids played Giants softball they would come out on top.”
The victory required a great deal of precision for the Giants to pull off. St. Charles demonstrated their strength from the top of the first inning. The first batter to step up to the plate launched a home run. LS-H kept St. Charles from scoring the rest of the inning after first baseman Makenna Borchardt caught a pop out and pitcher Chloe Brandt threw two strikeouts.
Brandt’s pitching was a key to the Giants’ success. Of the 33 batters, Brandt faced over seven innings, the sophomore struck out 13 while giving up nine hits.
The Giants’ top scorer was Halle Bemmels who went three for three and collected three runs. Chloe Brandt collected two runs and one RBI. Rhyan Fritz picked up a run and two RBIs and Morgan Gregersen contributed one run. Olivia Fritz went three for three at bat and led the team in RBIs with three.
2. Schmiesing earns All-State honors in 1st MSHSL appearance
Being the first swimmer from Tri-City United to compete in the MSHSL State Championship meet did little to hold back eighth-grade swimming phenom Ella Schmiesing, as she took aim at the best of the best in the state of Minnesota. Having already made school history by qualifying for the state meet in not one but two different events, the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races, Schmiesing had no desire to end her season quietly.
"State is a different ball game, swimming with the best of the best in Class A," said TCU head coach Kristen Munden.
Unfazed, Schmiesing earned seventh place and all-state honors in the 50-yard freestyle, while finishing 10th in the 100-yard freestyle.
Her first event of the weekend, the 50-yard freestyle race, suffered a bizarre delay with the swimmers at the starting blocks as a heat assignment was made incorrectly for a swimmer. Despite the delay though, the quickest event of the day became a mad dash to the finish, and when her fingers brushed the finish line, Schmiesing had recorded a time of 24.31 to advance to the championship final with a top-eight finish.
Her second event of the day, the 100-yard freestyle, was another incredibly tight race. A 10th place finish for Ella, with a time of 54.11, qualified her to compete in the consolation race, meaning she would get to compete on the final day in both of her events.
"She will tell you that she hoped to get a better time in both races," said Munden. "But truth be told, this young lady has worked very hard to accomplish these achievements that she didn't really know were possible until close to the end of the regular season."
Saturday afternoon, Ella lined up for the championship swim of the 50-yard freestyle race, and alongside the eighth grader were five seniors and a pair of juniors. It was an impressive display as the best speed swimmers dueled it out, and Schmiesing was able to earn a seventh-place finish with a time of 24.43, despite the race winner tying the Minnesota state record.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Schmiesing reduced her preliminary time to 53.62, which earned her 10th place in the consolation final.
Due to her top 16 finishes in both events, Schmiesing recorded enough points to earn TCU a team finish of 23rd out of 38 schools in attendance at the meet.
"Having this experience under her belt, coach DeMars and Myself have no doubts we will see her racing to the podium next season," said Munden.
3. TCU wrestlers take 5th, 6th, 8th at state
The Tri-City United Titans capped off their season sending three wrestlers to this year’s Class AA state tournament. Chris Johnson at 113 pounds, Brody Rud at 182 and Riley O’Malley at 220 traveled to St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday for an eight-man competition for the title of state champion.
The Titans’ participation in the state tournament came on the heels of a historic season. Prior to sending Johnson, Rud and O’Malley into the individual state tournament, the wrestling team qualified for state for the first time in school history.
The Titans also went on to outperform their rankings in the individual state tournament from last year. In 2020, the Titans finished their season with four wrestlers qualifying for state and three placing in eighth.
The Titans took home higher placements this year as Riley O’Malley won fifth place, Chris Johnson won sixth, and Brody Rud matched his performance from last year with an eighh-place finish.
TCU’s competition began with sophomore Chris Johnson (29-9), a newcomer to the state tournament, who had the misfortune of facing eventual state champion Tyler Wells (31-1) of Princeton in the opening match. Johnson was pinned in 1:02 and sent to the consolation matches.
But Johnson bounced back in his next match. Justin Jobe (28-5) of Grand Rapids held the lead over Johnson after earning a takedown on the Titan in the first period. But Johnson clawed his way to a win by felling his opponent in the second round at 2:24.
The victory allowed Johnson to battle for fifth place against Cash Sixberry (23-6) of Big Lake. Sixberry held the advantage as Johnson struggled to find opportunities to score points. Johnson put up a fight, but couldn’t stop his opponent from producing seven points, causing Johnson to fall 7-1
Up next for the Titans in the 182 weight class was returning state competitor and senior Brody Rud (25-9). Like Johnson, Rud’s first match was against a high ranking wrestler, eventual second-place finisher Caden Dewall (36-1) of Becker. Dewall controlled the match and didn’t allow Rud to get ahold of him. With a 9-1 major decision in Dewall’s favor, Rud was knocked into the consolation rounds.
In the consolation semifinals, Rud competed against Cole Ranweiler (33-2) of New Ulm Area. It was a close match as both wrestlers labored to score. But with a takedown eight seconds into the first round, Ranweiler carried an advantage the rest of the match. The battle ultimately went to Ranweiler, who earned a 3-0 decision.
Finishing off the tournament for the Titans was senior and returning state competitor Riley O’Malley (31-4). O’Malley had a tough fight ahead of him against Marshall’s Grant Louwegie (36-4). The two wrestlers ran even in the first period 2-2, but Louwegie usurped O’Malley with a reversal and ended the match with a fall in 2:37 to go on to place second in the state tournament.
But O’Malley wasn’t finished and with a few more wins under his belt, outdid his performance at the 2020 state tournament. In the consolation semifinals, O’Malley took on Tanner Gangruth (24-7) of Mora. O’Malley ran an aggressive strategy, jumping on Gangruth with a takedown and three near falls all in the first round. The TCU wrestler finished off his opponent just as the first round closed, felling his opponent at 2 minutes.
To earn the fifth-place medal, O’Malley first had to defeat Hayden Hoernemann (26-8) of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield in the consolation finals. Hoernemann earned the first point with an escape in the first period, but O’Malley scored dual takedowns on the opposing wrestler to rise up 4-1. O’Malley was untouchable in the second round, escaping from Hoernemann’s grasp and locking his opponent into another takedown. Up 7-1, O’Malley finished the match off with a victory by fall at 3:49 to win.
4. Reinhardt earns 5th place medal at state golf
Le Sueur-Henderson senior MaKenna Reinhardt wrapped up her stellar high school golfing career with her best place and score ever at state.
She finished with 79-83 (162) over the two-day tourney to tie for fifth out of 87 golfers and earn her first all-state medal. The top eight finishers medal.
Her previous best score and place in three other trips to state were 79-87 (166) in placing 19th out of 88 golfers in 2019.
“This is the best I’ve done at state, so I’m proud of that,” Reinhardt said. “I had a good first day with a 79. Today I shot an 83 with a 9 on a par 5 (hole 16). I went into the water and had a little bit of tree trouble, so that kind of put me back a little bit. I was only 5 over at that point, so that put me at 9 over, which is not what I needed to do. Other than that, the round went really good.”
Reinhardt rallied in her second round with six pars and two birdies. In the first day, she had an eagle, birdie and six pars.
“My birdies and eagle really helped me,” Reinhardt said.
She shot the same total score at section as state, but the competition and the course are harder at state.
“If it wouldn’t have been for me 9, I would have been in really good position,” Reinhardt said. “But I’m grateful where I ended up.”
“It has been two years since then, but golf is golf. You’re going to have bad holes. You’re going to have bad swings. It’s just about how you recover.”
Asked about her career overall, Reinhardt said, “I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of memories. I definitely like coming to state with a teammate (Kylie Dunning in 2018-19 and Carson Stepka in 2017)). Hopefully next year one of the girls will get her too, and I’ll get to watch. I have high hopes for them.”
Reinhardt said she played well overall at state.
“I was hitting greens and fairways,” Reinhardt said. “My putting could have been better. At the same time, I was sinking a lot of putts that I normally don’t. I didn’t get into a lot of trouble besides that one hole. I don’t think I had any doubles or triples except for that 9.”
Reinhardt has won a scholarship to play golf at Division II Hawaii Pacific University. “It will be really competitive,” Reinhardt said. “it will like the girls I played against today. But it will be a good experience.”
She leaves for college Aug. 18. College has a fall and spring season. And being Hawaii, she can play but not compete year round.
In the meantime, she is playing in the Minnesota junior players tour this summer, a women’s state tournament and other summer tournaments.
“My coach at the college wants me to keep practicing and being competitive, so that’s my plan,” Reinhardt said. “I’m super excited.”
5. Brandt earns section title with dramatic championship match victory, heads to state
When the dust settled Monday afternoon at the section 5A individual tournament, Chloe Brandt of Le Sueur-Henderson stood victorious over the singles competition.
Brandt took the gold medal in singles after her 2-1 (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) victory over Providence’s Annika Harberts-Ott, a match that was a battle in every sense of the word.
“I was definitely nervous coming into this, especially the second match, as she was seeded a bit higher than me,” said Brandt. “We hadn’t seen providence all year aside from this section tournament.”
After the pair split the opening two sets, the third and final set proved to be dramatic with many games going into multiple deuce situations. Harberts-Ott took the first game before Brandt responded with back to back points, taking a 2-1 lead as physical exhaustion was starting to show for both girls.
Brandt noted, “She was a great player. We had to hustle all match and were just pushing ourselves to win.”
The duo continued to fight, trading games until the match became deadlocked 4-4. Brandt took the go-ahead set after a shockingly long rally resulted in her getting a clean look to smash a shot out of reach.
With the match on the line, Harberts-Ott took an early lead and held on to tie the match 5-5 before Brandt once again went ahead 6-5 despite being on the receiving end of the serve.
With the serve on her side, Brandt powered on to a 40-30 final game win for match and championship point.
“It was very effective when I got my serve going,” said Brandt. “I got it going really good, especially near the end.”
By winning the 2A section, Brandt qualifies for the state individual championships which will take place between Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Early rounds
In all, two singles players and two doubles teams competed at the individual section tournament for the Giants. Brandt was the only individual to make it out of the second round, but there were sill strong performances from a number players.
Gracie Buesgens players the No. 5 seed from Sibley East in the first round and defeated her in straight sets.
“Gracie moved the ball on the court extremely well and returned everything,” coach Linda Seaver said. “This was to her advantage, because she wore down her opponent, who was unable to close out points.”
Buesgens then moved on to the No. 4 seed from Southwest Christian, where she was defeated in straight sets, ending a great season where she put together a 15-6 record.
The Giants’ top doubles pairing of Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo were seeded No. 2 and had a bye into the second round, where things immediately got competitive. The duo played three close sets against a Sibley East team, but were ultimately undone 5-7, 6-3, 3-6.
“It was a great match, with almost every game going to deuce multiple times,” Seaver said. “Mia and Anna won many of their points with their strong net play and ability to place their shots.”
She added, “Mia and Anna have played doubles together for most of the last two seasons. They compliment each other’s play and have been a big factor for earning team points. They close out their senior careers with a 14-6 record.”
The other doubles pairing of Ella Nesbit and Darbi Dunning were faced with the No. 1 seed from Providence Academy in the first round. The duo played well together and pushed their opponents to a third set.
“Providence came out strong, closing out points with well placed shots and volleys. But Darbi and Ella got things rolling in the second set,” Seaver said. “They came to the net, served well and used excellent cross court strokes to help set up their partner to finish points.”
Seaver added, “Ella is only a junior and played No. 2 doubles this season. Look for her to be a major contributor next year. Darbi has been a key player on the varsity squad for years. She is capable of playing both singles and doubles. She had a stellar season, ending with a season record of 18-2.”
Brandt, meanwhile, only needed to play one match on the first day, and she defeated a Southwest Christian player 6-3, 6-0, dominating with her serves and strong ground strokes. That win would set the table for her to go all the way.