Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis endured its first loss of the season to Blue Earth Area Friday afternoon.The Giants were beaten 6-1 in the meet.
"I felt that we played OK today, but that we have the ability to improve a lot and play better," LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. "It is early in the season, so always glad to face tough competition, giving us something to work for and letting us know that we have room for lots of improvement."
Greta Nesbit was the lone match winner on the day for the Giants, beating Tea Armstrong at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1.
"Greta played extremely well," Seaver said. "She continues to control the points with her shot selection and ability to place the ball and pick her spots."
Darbi Dunning and Anna Pavlov had the tightest match on the day, losing 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
"Darbi and Anna had a very good second set and put themselves in a good position," Seaver said. "They were both very active at the net and moved with the play. "
Gretchen Dwyer, meanwhile, made a great effort in the second set, Seaver noted, as she went down 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.
Elsewhere, at No. 3 singles, Chloe Brandt lost 6-1, 6-2; at No. 4 singles, Makenna Reinhardt lost 6-3, 6-1; at No. 1 doubles, Emma Seaver and Keely Olness kept things fairly close in a 6-4, 6-2 loss; and at No. 3 doubles, Morgan Jones and Mia Schwarz picked up some games in a 6-2, 6-3 loss.
"I'm encouraged by their play and their willingness to keep working hard and the desire to improve and get better," Seaver said of the team. "I expect to continue seeing improvement with each practice and match."