COACHES
Head coach: Diane Tiede, 1 year.
Assistant coaches: Sarah Adams, 18thyear.
KEY PLAYERS
Morgan Mueller, Savannah Squires, Sami Tiede, Alexis Hoefs, Emma Treanor, Mackenzie Holmbo, Cynthia Balcazar and Monserrat Ruiz.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Kendra Blaschko, Kacie Traxler, and Molly Closser. These three seniors are only second year players and I look to see them playing very competitively this season.
MOVED ON
Rachel Rynda, Brooke Blaschko, Gabby Prochaska, Paige Johnson, Josie Plut, Savannah Overn and Allie Schley.
2020 RECAP
Last year the girls ended the season 3-7 with many close matches.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
This year we look to improve our skills and climb in the MN River Conference. Le Sueur Henderson has a strong program and will continue to be tough competition in the conference.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Last year there were many close matches that didn’t end in our favor. This year we hope to turn that around and win the close ones.
BY THE NUMBERS}
20 — Total players
8 — Returning letter winners
9 — Seniors