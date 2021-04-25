On another cold rainy day on the golf course, the Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East girls finished 10th a non-conference 12-team event Friday at Creeks Bend in New Prague.
The Giants shot 430 in the 18-hole contest. MaKenna Reinhardt was the low score of the day for the Giants with an 8th place finish 87, followed by Darbi Dunning's 96. Allison Cink shot a 112. Peyton Hartmann shot a 135 with her best 9-hole score on the front. Morgan Haggenmiller carded a 138, followed by Sofie Wilson's 143.
Winning the event was Orono with a score of 350. The medalist of the event was Camille Kuznik with a 73.
"The girls are playing better than their scores are showing," Giants head coach Rod Reinhardt said. "I feel the team will start playing some good golf in our May events and scores will improve.
The boys' match Friday was not contested due to the lack of players for a team.