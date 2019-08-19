Officially, at least, Emmie Ditmar’s first demolition derby was at this year’s Nicollet County Fair.
But just before the green flag, her vehicle stalled. Derby officials disqualified the Cleveland 16-year old a minute later when she couldn’t get the 2006 Dodge minivan back running.
“I was mad,” said Dittmar, who along with her dad, had worked for a week and a half getting the van derby ready. “I was frustrated when it didn’t start because it was my first demo, and I was excited to legally run into people with a vehicle.”
But with the Le Sueur County Fair just six days away, Dittmar would have a second chance. She and her dad hauled the incapacitated van back to a friend’s garage in Ottawa, made the adjustments, and on Friday, Dittmar was back in action.
She finished in a respectable seventh place in the 18-entry Minivan division and earned the hardest hitter award before an engine fire ended her run.”
“It was redemption,” said Dittmar, who said her strategy was a simple one. “My dad told me ‘don’t hit with the front end.’”
The heat had tons of action, delighting the crowd that packed both the grandstand bleachers and the pit area.
In the first few seconds, Cameron Hankins of Kilkenny and originally from Cleveland, took a hard hit that tore off his Jeep’s rear axle, leaving him marooned. Later the front end of another van burst in flames, and the action paused for a second time while Le Center firefighters rushed to extinguish it.
Dawson Harty was the eventual winner. In second was Jake Adams. Third was Kyle Bathke, fourth was Perry Liebl, fifth was Jason Simpson, and sixth was Colton Hewitt.
The second event, Standard Weld Class, had a lot of drama too. Of the five entries, Thomas Budin of Le Center, was the second car out after his steering column broke.
But as an agitated Budin climbed out of the pit, the race officials warned the other drivers for collusion.
“I knew right away going into it,” said the 2019 TCU high school graduate. “They were all on the same page.”
“It is something that is happening more and more unfortunately,” said a derby official.
Scott Christian took first in that division. In second was David Meger while Brad Haack was in third.
In the 20-entry compact car division, Ben Pongratz was first, Bret McConnell was second, Brandon Bar took third, Cherish Kacher was fourth, Jared Ristau was fifth, and Kyle Bathke was sixth.
In the 80s Chain division, Doug Schmidt was first, James Link was second, Robert Hansen was third, Andy Shutrup was fourth, Eric Thompson was fifth, and David Lehman was sixth. The hardest hitter award went to Derek Ely of Cleveland.
Results for the truck division were not available.