Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.