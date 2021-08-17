Nick McConnell, of Henderson, led the entire Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature from start to finish, winning his first feature of the year. He held off Austin Frederich of St. James and Marshall Robinson of Arlington for the win.
Dalton Magers motored his M8 car from start to finish in the top spot to win his first Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature of the year. Battling behind him was Dan Menk, Todd Stinehart, Clint Hatlestad and Trent Loverude, who all took turns vying for the 2nd place spot.
With only a few laps left, Hatlestad spun around, bringing out the caution flag. On the restart the group tightened up but Magers was able to hold on for the win while Stinehart took 2nd and Loverude finished in 3rd.
Rookie driver Hannah Graf, of Glencoe, put her Jerry's HQ Foods IMCA RaceSaver into victory lane for her first career win. She too, led from start to finish from her front row start. A first lap yellow flag came out when Bruce Allen spun himself off the track in turn three.
The cars realigned and Hannah took off again, this time with her Uncle Chris following her around the track. Half way through the race another caution was thrown when the 22 of Justin Allen spun out.
On this restart, Brett Allen took the high side while others were taking the bottom of the track and passed five cars to compete with Hannah. The following lap, coming out of turn two, Hannah had control of the front spot and Brett ran out of room causing him to spin out, sending him to the back of the field.
With four laps to go, Hannah led the rest of the way to take the victory. Chris took second and Trevor Serbus, who had started 13th, moved up to third place.
There were three different leaders in the eXmark Outlaw Hobby class. Jessie Johnson of Green Isle was the early leader, but only for the first three laps, as Karl Hewitt Jr. came from eighth place, and drove under Johnson, getting ahead of him in turn one.
The next seven laps, Hewitt led the race, with Dakota Robinson moving from last place to compete with Hewitt. Going into turn three, Hewitt's steering went out on his car and he stopped on the backstretch, causing him to drive into the pit area, ending his night.
That gave Robinson the lead, and he guided the field to the checkered flag to win the race. Bryan Apitz took second from his ninth place start and Mori Oestreich rounded out the top three.
The Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature was a wild race. Jeff McCollum led the first lap but by lap two, JJ Reimers had command of the race.
A yellow flag came out when Fuzzy Albrecht and Broddy Enter tangled up in turn two, causing Albrecht to sustain damage and return to the pit area. The accident gave Matt Looft the opportunity to gain on Reimers and take over the lead. On lap 10, there were two more caution flags for spinning cars.
Looft led the next three laps and as the cars were coming around the home stretch for the white flag, the 23e of Broddy Enter rolled several times off of turn three followed by the 40m of Gavin Maass which got caught up in it as well.
The race was called with Looft deemed the winner.
Nate Manderfield led the first lap of the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature, but a first lap yellow saw him in the work area. The race was then led by Patrick Oestreich for the following two laps until a series of yellow flags and crashes put cars in the pit.
Once the race got restarted, Cory Probst took over the front spot and went on to win the feature with Jed Trebelorn moving up through the field with Probst and settling for second. The 18m of Taylor Manderfield held on for third place.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock cars had a tough time getting started. A first lap yellow flag saw Matt Speckman going into the pit area, Curt Lund and Ryan Bjerkeset going to the work area.
Taylor Willms was the early leader taking off quickly and digging in turn two to maintain his lead. But by the fourth lap, Chad Schroeder who had started right behind Willms was able to get around him in turn four. Dean Cornelius was also in the mix, starting behind Schroeder, they all raced side by side for several laps. By lap 10, Dan Mackenthun had joined the front of the pack as well. In the end, Schroeder captured the win ahead of Cornelius and Mackenthun moved ahead of Willms to take third place.
Dylan Dahlke of Brownton found himself in victory lane for winning the autocross feature and padding his point lead in the feature. Aaron Brinkman took 2nd as they both were racing with lapped traffic at the end of the race.