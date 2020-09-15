The winless Tri-City United/Cleveland girls tennis team came the closest to earning its first victory Tuesday, Sept. 15 in losing to Belle Plaine 4-3.
It is the second time the Tigers have defeated the Titans (0-5) this season. Belle Plaine beat TCU 5-2 in the season opener.
"I was really proud of the way the girls battled today," TCU coach Phil Murry said. "We came out much stronger than the last time we played them. We were on the edge in a lot of our matches. We actually had a real shot in all matches."
The Titans got wins by Morgan Mueller at No. 3 singles , Emma Traener-Mackenzei Holmbo at No. 2 doubles and Allie Schley-Savanna Squires at No. 3 doubles.
"Morgan Mueller really played well at No. 3 singles," Murry said. "She lost the first set 6-1, but really took off after that.
The match came down to No. 4 singles. "Sami Tiede really battled back well after losing the first set," Murry said. "She rallied from down 4-1 before finally running out of steam."
The Titans' next match is Thursday at Maple River.
Belle Plaine 4, TCU 3
Singles
1. Kadence Bran deLeon, BP, def. Josie Plut 6-3, 6-4
2. Emma Driehorst, BP, def.Monserrat Ruiz 6-4, 7-5
3. Morgan Mueller, TCU, def.Courtney Eppen 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
4. Lydia Sparby, BP, def.Sami Traxler 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
1. Lauren Johnson-Amilia Messer, BP, def. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda 6-3, 6-4
2 Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo, TCU, def. Elissa Moeren-Elliana Fahaey 6-4, 6-2
3. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires, TCU, def. Madison Williams-Kamryn Stier 6-1, 6-0