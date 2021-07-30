Hits were in short supply for the Le Center Braves Friday night as they were held hitless until the fourth inning in a 10-4 loss to the Jordan Millers. Jordan was able to find timely hits throughout the night and a five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference maker in the game.
The Millers struck early against Braves starting pitcher Marcus Collins with a pair of singles and walk before a wild pitch brought a runner home. Collins did mitigate the damage though and with basses loaded and two out, he struck out the final batter of the inning.
One and a half scoreless innings later, Jordan put together a two-out rally with a pair of singles followed by an RBI double but the Braves were able to get out of danger once again only trailing 2-0.
The fifth inning is where the fireworks for both teams came as the Miller's scored four runs on three singles while scoring a fifth run on a wild pitch.
The bottom of the fifth inning saw Jordan make a pitching change which jumpstarted the Le Center offense. Ryan Wolf was hit by a pitch but was put out on his way to second on a fielder's choice which allowed Landon Little to reach first. Chris Kleinschmidt and Mike Feeney then drew walks before Chad Blaschko hit into a fielder's choice that scored Little from third.
Collins then drew a walk before Kollee Burkhardsmeier drilled a two-run double into the the gap which cut the Jordan lead to four runs with the score at 7-3.
The Millers were able to get one run back in the top of the sixth after a pair of walks put them in position to score a run on a single.
The Braves were able to pick up a fourth run in the bottom of the sixth with a double from Scott Schaffler that found its way down the left field line followed by a single from Little and an RBI single from Kleinschmidt that was hit to the very edge of the infield.
Jordan put the cap on the game in the seventh with two more runs to take a 10-4 lead which they held on to for the win.
The Braves had 6 different players get a hit as Hollerich, Burkhardsmeier, Schaffler, Little, Kleinschmidt and Collins each recorded a hit. The Millers held the advantage in total hits with an 11-6 edge in their favor.