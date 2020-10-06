Ella Schmiesing

Ella Schmiesing places first and breaks a new personal record in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.81. (Carson Hughes/Southernminn.com)

The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team was down to the wire in their rematch against Lakes International Language Academy. On Oct. 6, the two teams were neck-to-neck, but with some top notch performances, the Titans pushed it over the edge, winning 95-85. 

"It feels phenomenal," said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. "This is their second time swimming against them, so they were able to rethink and restrategize against them, as did I. We had a couple of shining stars, first place finishes and PRs so I'm really stoked about that."

The Titans girls started strong with first-place finishes in the first two varsity events. Ellie Sladek, Natalie Lundahl, Ella Schmiesing and Kendra Westphal earned a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:17.50. Then, in the 200 freestyle, Makenna Streed placed first and broke a personal record coming in 2:35.83, a full 10 seconds ahead of LILA.

Elizabeth Odenthal

Elizabeth Odenthal takes third in the 100 butterfly against LILA. (Carson Hughes/Southernminn.com)

But soon, the Titans started seeing some setbacks. LILA took first in the 200 IM, though freshman Mallorie Plut was just three seconds behind with a second place time of 2:55.07. LILA also pulled ahead in the 50 freestyle, just 0.6 seconds ahead of Schmiesing's second place finish of 26.81. 

Lily Traxler

Lily Traxler begins a somersault into the water, earning a new personal record of 147 points. (Carson Hughes/Southernminn.com)

The Titans came back with a strong set of divers. Lily Traxler turned in her best performance of the season, topping the competition with a score of 147.53, a whole 15 points more than her season record. Kalee Barrington and Kylee Berger both placed second, tying at 120 points each.

LILA swung back by taking the top two spots in the butterfly, but Schmiesing squeezed out a close victory for the Titans in the 100 freestyle in 57.93. It was a new record for Schmiesing and just one second ahead of LILA's second-place finisher. 

Kaylee Berger

Kaylee Berger comes six seconds ahead in the 100 backstroke, earning first place. (Carson Hughes/Southernminn.com)

Makenna Streed then proved herself a 500 freestyle powerhouse. After cutting 40 seconds off her time at the previous meet, Streed beat her record again by an additional four seconds. The eighth-grader also topped LILA's best swimmer by 40 seconds with a time of 7:19.06.

Mallorie Plut

Mallorie Plut swims into third in the 100 breaststroke, less than a second behind the second place finisher. (Carson Hughes/Southernminn.com)

The girls earned another first place in the 200 freestyle relay. Plut, Lundahl, Sladek and Schmiesing put up a 1:58.33 win. That was followed by an additional win for the Titans by Berger in the backstroke with a tie of 1:26.34. 

LILA started to even things up by earning the top two times in the 100 backstroke bringing the meet down to the 400 freestyle varsity relay. Whoever won this race, would win the whole meet.

Kendra Westphal

Kendra Westphal helped bring the Titans their win at the home meet against LILA. Joined by Makenna Streed, Kaylee Berger and Mallorie Plut, Westphal and company took first place in the last race of the meet, the 400 relay. (Carson Hughes/Southernminn.com)

Westphal, Streed, Berger and Plut joined together to take on LILA in the final race and in the end it wasn't close. The girls ran away with a 4:57.33 victory, a full 40 seconds ahead of the opposing team.

"It certainly took a village to win this meet," said Munden. "So many outstanding swims. These coaches are smiling."

