The Tri-City United tennis team made the trip up to Arlington Tuesday evening for a matchup against the Sibley East Wolverines, but suffered a 7-0 defeat on the day.
"We really struggled to get anything going," said TCU head coach Diane Tiede. "The girls had a hard time adjusting to the windy conditions."
The team of Kendra Blaschko and Kacie Traxler were the only players to go three sets for the Titans, despite the match being their first as a doubles pair.
The loss drops TCU tennis to 1-6 on the season. The Titans will return home to face-off against United South Central, Thursday, Sep. 9, with matches scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.