Friday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team made its final road trip of the regular season as the team travelled to take on Mayer Lutheran. Despite a first-half lead, the Giants couldn't overcome a 15-0 run midway through the second half from the Crusaders and ultimately lost the game 69-55.
Neither team was able to pull away in a competitive first half as the Giants mitigated some of their turnover issues by dominating on the glass. This allowed LS-H to take a 30-26 lead into the half and the team took its largest lead of the night when Grant Adams drained a three pointer to open the second half.
After Mayer Lutheran cut the Giant lead to six points midway through the second half, they proceeded to go on a 15-0 run aided by a string of LS-H turnovers and missed defensive assignments that led to open shots. The Giants were able to respond and cut the Crusader lead to four points with three and a half minutes to go, but Mayer Lutheran maintained its lead and made its free throws down the stretch to earn the victory.
Grant Adams led LS-H in scoring with 16 points while Gage Bishop continued to put up double-doubles with 14 points and 12 boards to go along with 5 assists.
The Giants return to the hardwood for a pivotal game against Norwood Young America Tuesday, March 1 as the teams are within 1.5 games in conference standing going into the final week of the regular season.