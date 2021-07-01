A strong pitching performance by starter Jacob Miller and a strong hitting night by Parker Baron powered the Cleveland Spiders to a 10-5 victory over the St. Bonivasious Saints Wednesday at Ray Plut Field in Le Center.
Miller pitched eight innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Alex Rogers threw the last inning with no runs on one hit, two strikeouts and one hit batter to up the Spiders' season record to 3-9.
Baron led for the Spiders and finished 2-for-6 with a double, triple, three RBIs and one run scored. Baron also made two good running catches in left field late in the game. He started at second base and moved to the outfield when Carter Dylla took over at second.
Three other Spiders had two hits each.
Center fielder Danny McCabe ran wild on the bases with five stolen bases. He batted 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.
Rogers, who started as the designated hitter, went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Right fielder Wyatt Block batted 2-for-4 with a walk.
Three others had hit each for Cleveland.
Third baseman Garrett Block went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Catcher Greg Berry batted 1-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch and two runs scored.
Second baseman Carter Dylla finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
The Saints jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Miller pitched six straight scoreless innings after that before allowing two runs in the eighth.
The Spiders answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Garrett Block walked, went to third on a passed ball and third on a ground out by first baseman Isaac Peterson. McCabe walked and stole second, putting runners on second and third. Rogers delivered a two-RBI single to right to drive in Block and McCabe.
Cleveland took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the fourth inning. Berry and Baron led off with back-to-back singles. A balk advanced the runners to second and third, and Peterson drove in Berry with a sacrifice fly. McCabe singled to center to drive in Baron. McCabe stole second and third, Rogers walked, and Wyatt block drove in McCabe with an infield hit.
The Saints scored two runs in the top of the eighth to cut Cleveland's lead to 7-5.
The Spiders scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth to up their led to 10-5. Rogers led off with a bloop single to right and was forced out at second on a ground out by Wyatt Block. Shortstop Elijah Sullivan was hit by a pitch. Dylla walked to load the bases. Baron hit a three-run triple to drive in Block, Sullivan and Dylla.
After a 4th of July break, the Spiders are scheduled to finish off the regular season with seven games: 7:30 p.m. July 7 at the Waseca Braves, 2 p.m. July 11 at the St. Clair Wood Ducks, 7:30 p.m. July 14 against the Janesville Jays at Le Center, 2 p.m. July 17 at the Morristown Morries, 2 o.m. July 18 at the Wells Wildcats, 7:30 p.m. July 22 versus the Eagle Lake Expos at Le Center and 2 p.m. July 24 at the Blue Earth Pirates.