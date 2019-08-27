Le Sueur-Henderson Giants Volleyball
COACHES
Head coach: Stacey Feser, first year as head coach
Assistant coach: Sherri Fritz (B-squad), 18th year
Assistant coach: Lauren Wierke (C-squad), third years
KEY PLAYERS
Morgan Goettlicher, Senior, OH, 2 years lettered, 158 kills last year and 87 blocks in 90 sets played
Halle Bemmels, Junior, S, 3 years lettered, 574 set assists last year, 251 digs last year in 90 sets played
Callie Jo Miller, Senior, Libero, 2 years lettered, 323 digs last year in 90 sets played
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Julia More, Sophomore, RH, 1 year lettered, but brings an aggressive approach to her position
MOVED ON
Gabby Straub, led the team in attacks last year, Playing at Northwestern this year.
Also lost Alexis Ewanga who finished second on the team in attacks last year.
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
Last year’s overall record was 15-15. Lost in the first round of the playoffs to Glencoe-Silver Lake 3-1. Finished 2-5 in the MRC, good for 7th in the conference.
"We're losing our top two attackers and our leader in digs, but we have a strong core back to build on from last year," Feser said.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“I’m very excited to come back and coach for the program I played in, we have a great group of girls and I’m looking forward to a fun season.” — Head Coach Stacey Feser