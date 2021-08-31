The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants volleyball team started strong Tuesday night against Holy Family Catholic Fire, before fading down the stretch, resulting in a loss. The Giants now sit at 0-2 on the season after the 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19) defeat.
Julia More lead the LS-H with nine kills and Drea Terwedo finished the match with four kills.
Morgan Schwandt led the Giants with 19 set assists and Hannah Lynch led the team with 6 digs.
"We came out strong right away tonight, but we couldn't hold it together for the entire match," said LS-H head coach Stacey Feser. "We struggled to be aggressive on offense and put the ball in the court. We hit too many balls out of bounds as well as missed too many serves. It's hard to beat a team when you can't pull together enough points on offense. We did improve our passing from last week, but again, weren't aggressive enough on offense."
The Giants return to action Thursday, Sep. 9, with a road matchup against Mayer Lutheran, which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.