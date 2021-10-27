The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants season came to a close Tuesday night as the team fell victim to the Maple River Eagles in their section 2AA quarterfinal game. The Eagles set the tone for their 46-14 win on the ground, as they ran the ball 37 times to record 320 yards.
"Maple River is a very tough team this season," said LS-H head coach Mike May. "They had a lot of seniors on their team this year and that experience showed."
The Eagles opened the night scoring 40 unanswered with all but one of their touchdowns coming on the ground. The Giant defense was successful against the pass game for Maple River, allowing only a single completion on the night.
"Defensively, we did a nice job against the pass and were in a position to make a few plays," said May. "But Maple River had a very strong run game."
In the fourth quarter, the Giants got their first score as Nathan Gregersen completed a 11-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hathaway.
Five minutes later, Mason Reinhardt broke a long touchdown run of 28 yards and after converting a two-point conversion, cut the Eagles lead to 40-14.
Maple River ended any hope of a comeback though, following the score up with a 72-yard rushing score to put the game away.
Gregerson finished the night completing 4-11 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown as the pass game battled the elements.
"It was tough overall," said May. "We couldn't get our run game going much and the wind made it very tough to pass the ball."
Reinhardt recorded 72 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown while Gregersen posted 56 yards on eight carries.
Hathaway recorded three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
LS-H went 4/15 on third down conversions compared to 4/7 for the Eagles.
The loss for the Giants brings their season to a close with a 1-8 record.