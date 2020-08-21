TCU/Cleveland Girls Tennis
COACHES
Bill Stuewe: 13 years head coach
Dan Guelle: 3 years assistant coach
KEY PLAYERS
Connor Snow — Sophomore: two-year letter winner, strong runner with a great work ethic. Came down with pneumonia at the end of last season. Looking for a strong finish this season.
MOVED ON
Bailey More, Mohammed Yaya, Tom Eide, Clay Roessler, Nils Berglund
2019 SEASON OUTLOOK
St. Peter is young and returns only one letter winner from the 2018 season.
Last year's squad finished fourth out of five teams on the big school side at the conference meet. It finished ninth out of 18 complete teams at the section tennis meet.
The team moved up to Class AA this season, meaning tougher competition is on the horizon, specifically come playoff time. Buffalo and Willmar are most likely favorites in the section, and Mankato East has become a lot stronger and will look to challenge for a trip to state.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"Willem Nelsen, who was running his fastest times by the conference meet last year, looks to make a positive impact on the team. Gavin Selly who was part of the section team last year will help round out the scoring part of the team. With younger athletes, I would like to see them running their best by the conference meet," — coach Bill Stuewe
BY THE NUMBERS
3 freshmen
3 seventh graders
2 sophomores
1 eighth grader