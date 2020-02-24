Up against a strong opponent, the Tri-City United girls basketball team (9-17) ended its season Monday, Feb. 24 after falling to Glencoe-Silver Lake (14-13).
Seeded No. 12 in the tournament and having lost to the No. 5 seed GSL earlier in the season, the Titans were the dark horse in the game. They fought hard, but the Panthers won 78-57.
The Titans had some strong offensive performances, especially from Grace Factor and Jess Dull. Factor led the team in scoring with 18 points and was followed closely behind by Dull with 12.
Just about everyone playing chipped into the team’s total including Sam Lang with seven points, Marissa Gare and Isabelle Factor with six, Paige Johnson with five and Kaia Krocak contribute three. The only Titan to not chip in points, Kaitlyn Lang, made her contributions on the defensive end.
Together, the Titans ended the first half 15 points behind the Panthers 38-23. GSL had a proficient points-getter in Miah Monahan who collected 33 points. This isn’t the first time the Titans have had to grapple with Monahan. In the Titans’ last competition against GSL, Monahan picked up 33 points in that game as well, which ended with the Titans down 56-38.
While the Titans struck back in the second half to advance their score 34 points, the Panthers remained barely ahead, adding another 40 and keeping victory out of the Titans’ reach.