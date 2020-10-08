The Le Sueur-Henderson and Lester Prairie/Mayer boys and girls cross country teams both had close races for first in a dual meet Thursday at the Ney Center.
LP/ML edged the Giant girls 26-29, and LPM: boys nipped the Giant boys 26-31.
“Beautiful day for a run!" LS-H head coach Don Marcussen said of the 70-degree and sunny afternoon. "The weather really cooperated with us today. This was the first time we have run against Lester Prairie-Mayer Lutheran, so I didn’t really know what to expect for placement of my runners. As you can see by the team scores in both the boys and girls race, we are very evenly matched. It would only have taken one runner to move up or down and the results would have been opposite.
"In the girls' races, only two runners had either their best times or close to it (Abby Strom ran her best time, and Hailey Juarez was within 1 second of her best). This was also Lily Flores’ first 5,000 meter run this year and she did very well.
"In the boys' races, the Giants were led by Dylan Novak (cut about 20 seconds off of his best time). Jacob Eibs also ran a good race as was close to his PR (personal record), and 7th grader Owen Greisen cut another 20 seconds off of his season best). In the junior varsity race, Joseph Hutton, Wyatt Genelin, Kaden Luna and Owen Lawrence all got a chance to run 5,000 meter for the second time this year, and all had personal best times today.
"We will get ready for Section 2A meet (Tuesday, Oct. 13) and just let the varsity runners go out this season with their best times they can get out of themselves.”
Girls Varsity: (5,000 m)
Lester Prairie-Mayer Lutheran: 26
LSH: 29
Individual:
Hoof LP-ML 19:03
Mallak LP-ML 20:37
Juarez LSH 21:26
Heimeral LP-ML 22:04
Arlett Rios LSH 22:14
Strom LSH 22:16
Brandy Wolf LSH 23:21
Joselyn Machtemes LSH 23:42
Heimeral LP-ML 23:54
Lee LP-ML 25:23
Kutz LP-ML 25:28
Heimeral LP-ML 26:53
Boys Varsity: (5,000 m)
Lester Prairie-May. Luth: 26
LSH: 31
Individual:
May LP-ML 19:18
Nelson LP-ML 19:30
Olson LP-ML 19:30.2
Novak LSH 19:52
Sam Menne LSH 20:20
Riley Thelemann LSH 20:27
Eibs LSH 21:24
Myer LP-ML 21:28
Greisen LSH 22:15
Adams LSH 22:38
Luna LSH 23:19
Erdmann LP-ML 27:33
LSH Junior Varsity times: (5000 m)
Josiah Juarez 22:24
Joseph Hutton 23:46
Wyatt Genlin 24:28
Kayden Graff 25:43
Ben Sulivan 28:43
Matt Menne 28:52
Calvin Reiter 28:59
Owen Lawrence 32:03
Alivia Adams 27:12
Olivia Fritz 30:14
Taylor Hartmann 30:56
Lily Flores 30:57
Meleah Steiger 33:51
McKinlee Cherp 37:34
**No Junior High race was run