The Tri-City United boys basketball (4-5) team took home a final win on March 2 before they head to the Section 2AA tournament. In their first bout against Sibley East, the Titans defeated the Wolverines 57-42.
The Titans were led to victory thanks to a knockout game by Fakourou Tandia. Tandia initiated constant attacks on the Wolverines' basket racking up 21 points.
Adam Henze supported the team at the free-throw line and collected 11 points. Hank Holicky also delivered major contributions with 8 points.
"In our Sibley game last Tuesday, we shot very well and rebounded very well," said Coach Kyle Johnson. "We played one of our best games of the year with being more consistent and playing cleaner basketball."