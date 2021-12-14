Aiming to pick up their first win of the season, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants made a trip to take on Watertown-Mayer Saturday afternoon. A slow start doomed the Giants however as they fell to the Royals 79-32.
"Too many turnovers and offensive rebounds by our opponent," said LS-H head coach Ryan Graff. "I have to find ways to fix this. Getting ourselves more shots, and more quality shots, along with limiting the number of shots our opponents get."
Grant Adams led the Giants with 11 points and added two rebounds while Gage Bishop added nine points and a team-high five rebounds.
"Offensively, we are having a hard time scoring and I need to find ways to put us in better scoring positions along with getting more offensive rebounds ourselves," noted Graff.
The Giants return to action Tuesday, Dec. 14 when they host Lester Prairie with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.