Cleveland Clipper Girls Basketball
COACHES
Head coach: Joe Remiger, 2nd year as Cleveland varsity coach
Assistant coach: Dave Cink
KEY PLAYERS
Mya Krenik – 5-4 senior guard, two-year letter winner. The only senior. "She probably is our best defensive player,” Remiger said. “She also has a good drive to the rim and is lways hustling and trying to get better. We will be relying on her heavily for our team leadership.”
Emmie Dittmar – 5-9 junior forward, two-year letter winner. “She gets up and down the court well and is a good rebounder,” Remiger said. “Offensively she has a good drive to the bucket.”
Macey Ziebarth – 5-6 junior guard, two-year letter winner. “She loves to get up and down the court,” Remiger said. “She plays good defense and is a good three-point shooter. Offensively we will be relying on her to get to the rim or kick out to open shooters.”
Kallie Phillips – 5-10 junior center, forward, one-year letter. “She is a good rebounder, a hard worker and a good vocal leader,” Remiger said. “We will be relying on her this year for a lot of rebounds and for a force in the middle.”
Emily Kern – 6-1 sophomore forward, center, one-year letter winner. “She gets up and down the court well,” Remiger said. “She is also a good ball handler and rebounder and inishes well around the rim.”
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Serena Williams – 5-5 junior guard
Sarena Remiger – 5-8 freshman forward
Kaylee Karels – 5-4 freshman guard
Stephanie Cink – 5-0 8th grade guard
Asia Kern 5-7 – freshman guard
Micah Peterson – freshman guard
“We are going to be relying on them heavily this year,” Remiger said.
MOVED ON
The “Iron Five”: Karna Ziebarth, Caitlin Brink, Katelyn McCabe, Julia McCabe and Christa Phillips. All starters, they, along with junior Halle McCabe, had the bulk of the playing time last year. But McCabe will likely be out for the season as she recovers from a knee injury sustained in volleyball at the start of the summer.
2020 SEASON OUTLOOK
The Clippers finished last season with an 8-16 overall record. With wins over Madelia, GHEC/T/ML and JWP, they were 3-5 in the Valley Conference. They came back from a 17-point deficit to beat Cedar-Mountain in the first round of the section playoffs but then fell hard to BOLD.
Remiger said that every game this year will be tough for the young Clippers and looks for St. Clair/Loyola, Martin County West and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial to lead the conference with Alden-Conger as the wildcard. In the section, BOLD, St. Clair, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Mayer Lutheran are all contenders.
The Clippers lack numbers, and not having McCabe in the lineup is a big loss, but they have the tools they need: skilled ball handling and shooting guards and tall players that can put the ball up from inside and pull down a rebound. Their weakness is a lack of varsity game experience, but if they can adjust quickly to each other to maximize their abilities, they have a chance to post more wins than a year ago, especially as the younger players mature throughout the season.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“We are going to miss Halle McCabe a ton this year. She is our best defensive, offensive and rebounding player. Teamwise, we are down in numbers this year and looking for our young girls to step up and play hard, especially, Sarena, Kaylee and Steph. We need to get better every day as individuals and as a team. But the girls have been working hard in the off-season and in the first couple of weeks of practice. It is a great group of girls to work with and coach, and I am excited for the upcoming season.” - Joe Remiger, Head Coach
BY THE NUMBERS
1 – The number of seniors on the team: Mya Krenik
8 – The number of triumphs the Clippers had last season.
11 – The number of players on the team, not counting Halle McCabe, who still maintains a role as a team captain. There is not enough for a B squad.