At nearly 3,000 students, the Hutchinson school district is about three times the size of Le Sueur-Henderson. But the Giants girls tennis team didn't seem to care, as it hosted the Tigers Thursday and sent them home with a loss.
It was a great win for LS-H, which remains undefeated at 4-0 on the season. The Giants won the meet 5-2, thanks in large part to their depth. Greta Nesbit led the way with a dominating win at No. 1 singles, but it was the lower matches that secured the team victory, including wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
On a blustery day, the Giants played smart tennis, helping to push them over the top.
"We were very evenly matched with them," coach Linda Seaver said. "Players did a great job adjusting to the wind."
Senior captain Greta Nesbit, who qualified for state as an individual in 2019, continued her stellar season, this time cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
"Greta used her solid groundstrokes to keep the wind out of play as much as possible and moved her opponent around the court," Seaver said.
At No. 3 singles, Morgan Jones played the aggressor in her match and came out on top 6-4, 6-3. Mackenna Reinhardt, at No. 4 singles, meanwhile, kept her cool despite being down in the second set, and came back to win that set and finish the match 6-4, 7-5.
"Morgan hit with solid groundstrokes and came up to the net often to take control of the point. Makenna showed great concentration in the second set to come from being down 4-5 and win the next two games to take the set," Seaver said. "Both Makenna and Morgan did a great job moving the ball and hitting solid groundstrokes."
At No. 2 doubles, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz got off to a slow start, but then turned it around to win 12 of the last 14 games, winning the match 6-3, 6-2.
"They came from being down 0-3 in the first set," Seaver said. "They used great angles, well placed volleys and moved well together."
The No. 3 doubles pairing of Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway continue to enjoy their first year on varsity, so far undefeated. They won their match 6-1, 6-4.
"They're getting stronger with each match," Seaver said. "Their consistency and improvement with groundstrokes and volleys was very evident today."
In the two matches the Giants lost against Hutchinson, they were still competitive. At No. 2 sinlges, Chloe Brandt stuck with her opponent but lost 2-6, 4-6. And at No. 1 doubles, Emma Seaver and Darbi Dunning had numerous close games but lost 2-6, 1-6.
The Giants were set to continue their season with home meets Sept. 8 versus Sibley East and Sept. 10 versus Tri-City United.