Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis is on a roll, winning three meets in the last week of play.
First, the Giants shut out United South Central 7-0 on Sept. 16, then they took down Maple River 5-2 Sept. 17, and finally, they got past Maple River again with another 5-2 win Sept. 21.
“Overall, the girls played strong,: LS-H coach Linda Seaver said of recent contests.
LS-H vs. USC
Against USe, the Giants simply outmatched their opponents.
At No. 1 singles, Chloe Brandt won easily at 6-1, 6-2. It was a bit tougher at No. 2 singles, where Morgan Jones lost the first set but came back to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
The No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles players for LS-H, Darbi Dunning and Gracie Buesgens, both won in two sets. Dunning won 7-5, 6-1, and Buesgens won 6-1, 6-0.
On the doubles courts, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz continued their strong form this season with a 6-2, 6-2 win at the No. 1 spot. The No. 2 pairing of Ella Nesbit and Koreyann Straub won 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 3 pairing of Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause came out on top 6-3, 6-0.
LS-H vs. Maple River
Maple River posed a strong challenge for LS-H in their contest Sept. 17, stealing away a couple matches.
Brandt had a dominating victory at No. 1 single at 6-1, 6-0. Buesgens, playing up one spot in the rotation at No. 3 with Dunning out, eked out a three-set win at 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2.
Then it was the doubles teams that came through for the Giants. Pavlo and Schwarz took care of business again at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-3 win. Then Straub and Nesbit at No. 2 won with a 6-3, 6-1 score. And at No. 3, Holloway and Krause cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
LS-H vs. Maple River
The Giants won by the same score over Maple River Sept. 21, 5-2, but they found a couple of their wins in different places.
This time, the singles lineup of Brandt, Jones, Dunning and Buesgens dominated with four 6-0, 6-0 victories. That was enough for the victory on its own. But with the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams taking tough three-set losses, the No. 3 pairing of Holloway and Krause also came through for LS-H with a 6-3, 6-1 win.
The Giants take on Belle Plaine at home 4:15 p.m. Thursday.