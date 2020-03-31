A baseball team that it’s eyes on state. Softball seniors that have played together for years. Talented athletes who hoped to make an impression on colleges. The springs sports season delay and potential cancellation is tough to take for Giants athletes.
The Le Sueur-Henderson High School baseball team went into this season as a favorite to win the Minnesota River Conference and the Section 2AA championships. But those hopes took a big hit when the coronavirus pandemic forced the Minnesota State High School League to ban scrimmages, contests and competitions with other MSHSL programs for spring activities and athletics indefinitely. Although players could practice on their own, coaches were prohibited from having in-person contact with players.
Organized spring sports practices and games were since shut down by the Minnesota State High School League, as schools closed March 13, after just a week of practices. The MSHSL has banned games and practices until at least May 4, and schools are postponing games until that date.
It has been especially tough on the seniors, who, after years of working on their game, have their final season disrupted.
“It’s really a bummer we can’t get out this year and play,” Tommy Gupton said Tuesday at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur. “In senior year, it’s sad, because it’s something you’ve worked for. All the way in high school you say I can’t wait to be a senior and play.”
Mitch Casperson echoed Gupton’s feelings: “In your senior year, it’s always a dream, a big deal to go out one more time when you see how well you can play with your teammates and your friends. It’s hard not to be able to get outside and be with a group of people. It’s hard to keep working on everything because not everybody is able to come outside and go be with people. You got to find time to get some type of work in on your own.”
But the field is still open, and players can play catch and take practice swings in the batting cage.
“We can’t have a team practice, but everybody can come out and still throw out here,” Gupton said. “We’re going to set up the batting cage later this week. We’ll let everyone know the batting cage is open and get in your cuts whenever you want.”
About 15 players got a chance to throw and get their arm strength built up during optional arm care week March 9-13 in the gym, but they were not allowed to hit.
If the season is reinstated, head coach Rick Bruns said the state baseball coaches association consensus is that it would take another week of practice to get ready to play games.
Gupton has been playing catch with Casperson and classmate Cole Pengilly.
But Gupton said, “When we don’t have the practices, if we’re able to come back and play, it’s going to be hard to pick that up and get going and play in a week. Right now I’m throwing everyday, but for other people who can’t, some people can’t leave their house, so it will be hard for them.”
Bruns is disappointed that not only the Giants but the entire senior class of spring athletes statewide may not have a chance to compete again at the high school level.
“If the season is canceled, they lose a lot of personal accolades that they have put the time in to achieve: all-conference, all-section, all-state. None of that will happen. Both Mitch and Tommy are guys who the other coaches in the conference can’t wait to see graduate. They are game changers.
“These guys realize this is their last opportunity to be able to compete at a high school level,” Bruns said. “Obviously they’re off to bigger and better things next year. But from a high school perspective for 99 percent of all athletes, it’s their last football game, their last basketball game, last baseball game, their last time they’ll get to compete on this kind of stage.
“There was a quiet confidence about this group this year for us hopefully being in the mix for the MRC and the section. For me personally I kind of took things for granted a little bit. We had really good success last year, and I look at the senior leaders n the team and the athletes we’ve got, and now all of sudden this year January I’m going to coaches’ clinics, and I’m excited, and now it’s gone. That’s a real sock in the gut right now thinking about it.”
With the closing of schools, students cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday, March 24 and are studying on line at home. “That was a little bit hard.”
It’s up in the air whether spring sports will resume as normal.
“Who knows?” Bruns said. “We might play. But as every day passes and we don’t hear anything, the likelihood of us not playing keeps going down. I’m optimistic, but with the way everything is going with school right now, I’m more concerned about if we have food in the house if we get locked down.”
Softball seniors take
it in stride
LS-H senior softball players Samantha Jones, Callie Jo Miller, Keely Olness and Lauren Gregersen said it’s disappointing to have their last season cut short, but they’re remaining optimistic.
“It’s tough because I’ve played the game since I was a little kid,” Jones said, “but we just got to hang in there and pray that we’ll be able to play this year.”
Miller said: “It’s a very sad situation and very heartbreaking to happen in our senior season coming back from such a good season. I’m hoping to get back on the field and play what’s left of the season.”
Olness: “It’s disappointing to us because we all love softball. It is the best thing to stay home and work it out. If we do get back practicing, we will gel as a team, and if we work hard, we will do good.”
Gregersen: “It’s tough. We’re getting through it day by day. We’re able to stay connected by phone. We stay together that way. It will be worth it when this is over. It’s disappointing being our senior year. We’re trying to stay positive.”
Golfers driven
off course
Not only seniors are affected by the virus. So are underclassmen and young athletes seeking athletic scholarships.
LS-H junior golf captain MaKenna Reinhardt, who has been to state the last three years, is a likely candidate for a golf scholarship, but she’s being left hanging with the season delayed or cancelled.
“It’s kind of nerve racking because we’re not sure if we’re going to have a season at all,” Reinhardt said Wednesday at Le Sueur Country Club. “Someone like me trying to decide if you’re going to play in college, you’re been taken away from a year that would have pushed you in that direction. I’ve talked to a few coaches [about scholarships]. It depends on my junior season.”
LS-H sophomore golf captain Darbi Dunning said: “I’m definitely disappointed that we’re not going to have a season or that we might not have a season. It’s stressful not knowing whether or not you’re going to get to play your final sport of the year, especially the seniors, I feel for them.”
LS-H senior golf captain Kyle Thelemann said: “100 percent I’m going to miss this if the season finale is cancelled. That’s tough. It hurts. I’m hoping and praying that we can somehow work around this and get in small groups here at a time. If the course opens up, that would be great for everybody just to get out there and hit some balls.”
LS-H senior third-year golf captain Will Becker said, “I’m hopeful we get something in. There probably won’t be competitive golf for me again. I probably won’t play in college. I’ll miss the time with my team. It is your senior season. It’s a lot of fun, but even if we don’t, it’s a life-long game. I’ve learned a lot of lessons and skills. I’ll play it forever for sure. Even if it doesn’t happen, I’m still thankful that I got all these years in.”