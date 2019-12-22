Mankato East beat the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Saturday in non-conference boys hockey, but the difference wasn’t as wide as the score would indicate, said Bulldog head coach Shea Roehrkasse.
“That was not an 8-3 game. They scored a couple late, and they’re still playing their top line, and we’re trying to get guys some ice time. The effort was there. The play was there. We had some opportunities. It just came up a little short, but it was a fun game and a good test for us.”
East scored the first two goals in All-Seasons Arena before Brock Olson assisted Aiden Blaschko for the game’s only power play goal at 10:45 in the first period.
The Cougars put in first two goals of the second period too, the second shorthanded. But Olson helped Logan Throldahl score at the 10:30 mark, and 23 seconds later, Brady Sowder scored with Shawn Lehtinen and Charlie Weick assisting.
Only trailing 4-3, the Bulldogs were back in business.
But the Cougars padded their lead 53 seconds later, and, despite a strong offensive effort, especially by Weick, scored three more times in the third period to cruise to a the triumph.
“Charlie was a Bulldog tonight,” said Roehrkasse. “He was playing hard, he and Shawn were being good leaders. That line created a lot of opportunities. Unfortunately they couldn’t bury it on them, but they were there, and hopefully we can carry that in the second half of the season.”
With 14 minutes with a player in the penalty box, eight more than Minnesota River, East gave the Bulldogs chances but out shot them 10-5 in period one and 16-10 in period two. In the final frame, each team had a dozen shots on target. Sophomore Mitch Kotek made 30 saves in the loss.
The Bulldogs are back in action on Jan. 3 when they host Luverne. The Cardinals have four wins and one loss in the Big South while Minnesota River is 3-1.