The Central Raiders of Norwood-Young America jumped to a 30-0 lead over Le Sueur-Henderson on their way to 30-8 football victory on Friday at NYA.
The Raiders scored all of their touchdowns on the ground and made three of four 2-point conversions running. They took a 8-0 lead after one quarter, 16-0 after two quarters and 22-0 after three quarters. NYA made it 30-0 at 10:32 to play in the fourth quarter.
Running back Lukas Graft scored the lone touchdown for the Giants on a 2-yard run with 2 minutes remaining in the game. He also ran in a 2-point conversion for the final score of 30-8.
Graft led the Giants' rushing attack with 17 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Zach Berndt rushed nine times for 9 yards.
Berndt completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 100 yards.
His favorite target, Nathan Gregersen, had four receptions for 66 yards. Mason Reinhardt had three catches for 27 yards. Jesse Mercado caught two passes for 5 yards. David Gupton had one reception for 3 yards.
Reinhardt led the defense with nine tackles. Graft and Gupton had four tackles each. Gregersen and Dylan Kahlow had three stops apiece. Berndt picked up two tackles, and Dylan Novak had two quarterback sacks. Three Giants had one tackle each: Ethan Genelin, Jesse Mercado and Noe Sanchez.
Novak led the Giants with three kick-off returns for 26 yards. Gupton ran back one kick for 19 yards, and Reinhardt had one kick return for 13 yards.
NYA (2-1) gained 152 yards rushing and 89 passing for 241 total yards.
The Giants (1-2) ended up with 100 yards passing and 61 running for 161 total yards.
After two away games, LS-H returns home to face Sibley East (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
After opening the season losing to Jordan 41-7, Sibley East defeated Tri-City United 19-2 and Belle Plaine 36-8.
Norwood Young America 30, Le Sueur-Henderson 8
Team 1 2 3 4 T
LSH 0 0 0 8 8
NYA 8 8 6 8 30