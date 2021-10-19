The 2021 Minnesota River Conference cross country meet took place at the Montgomery National Golf Club on an evening with perfect conditions for a distance run.
The six-team meet saw the Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson cross country teams battle with their conference foes. The TCU boys team finished fourth while their girls team finished fifth and LS-H had their girls team take fourth and the boys team earn fifth.
The Giant's Hailey Juarez was the top finisher for either program, earning second-place to earn all-conference honors while the Titan's Austin Rutt and Yasmin Ruiz finished tenth in the boys and girls race respectively, to also earn all-conference honors.
Le Sueur-Henderson
The Giants girls team took fourth place in the conference with 104 team points.
Juarez finished second overall in the girls race with a time of 21:29.9, earning all-conference honors.
Brandy Wolf (23:57.0) and Kenzie Kabes (24:18.8) finished 20th and 21st for LS-H while Cooper Vanden Einde (25:17.2) finished 30th and Norah Renstrom (25:21.4) rounded out the team finishing 31st.
As for the LS-H boys team, they finished fifth in the conference 111 team points.
Dylan Novak set the pace for the Giants finishing 12th with a time of 18:47.5 while Josiah Juarez (19:43.2) and Riley Thelemann (19:44.9) battled each other to the end, finishing 17th and 18th.
Grant Adams (21:00.5) and Owen Greisen (21:08.2) rounded out scoring for LS-H by finishing 31st and 33rd.
Nathan Tews (21:54.8) and Jacob Eibs (22:56.4) also ran for the Giants, finishing 34th and 37th.
The Giants next event is the sectional meet which will take place Thursday, Oct. 28.
Tri-City United
The TCU girls team finished fifth with a total team score of 105 points.
Yasmin Ruiz paced the Titans and earned all-conference honors by finishing 10th with a time of 21:29.9.
Kirra Flicek (23:56.6) and Megan Marek (24:19.7) finished 19th and 23rd respectively.
Olivia Burn (24:44.8) and Makayla Erickson (24:56.4) rounded out scoring for TCU, finishing 26th and 27th.
Trinity Turek (25:01.7) and Rhia Krautkremer (26:36.1) also ran for the Titans, finishing 28th and 38th.
TCU's boys team earned a fourth place finish by scoring 89 team points.
Rutt paced the Titans, finishing 10th to earn all-conference honors with a time of 18:40.3.
Chase Goecke (19:12.3) and Michael Pichotta (19:19.9) finished 15th and 16th while Grant Fitterer (20:02.8) and Cole Walters (20:31.4) rounded out scoring, finishing 21st and 27th.
Caleb Robrahn (20:38.9) and Alex Block (20:52.5) also ran for the Titans and finished 28th and 30th.
Sectionals for TCU will take place Tuesday, Oct 26.