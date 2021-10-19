211021 lcn spt Cooper Vanden Einde and Norah Renstrom.JPG

LS-H's Cooper Vanden Einde (773) and Norah Renstrom (769) push down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Hailey Juarez glides into the home stretch to earn second place and all-conference honors. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The 2021 Minnesota River Conference cross country meet took place at the Montgomery National Golf Club on an evening with perfect conditions for a distance run.

The six-team meet saw the Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson cross country teams battle with their conference foes. The TCU boys team finished fourth while their girls team finished fifth and LS-H had their girls team take fourth and the boys team earn fifth.

TCU's Austin Rutt approaches the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Giant's Hailey Juarez was the top finisher for either program, earning second-place to earn all-conference honors while the Titan's Austin Rutt and Yasmin Ruiz finished tenth in the boys and girls race respectively, to also earn all-conference honors.

Le Sueur-Henderson

The Giants girls team took fourth place in the conference with 104 team points.

Juarez finished second overall in the girls race with a time of 21:29.9, earning all-conference honors.

LS-H's Kenzie Kabes leads TCU's Megan Marek down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Brandy Wolf (23:57.0) and Kenzie Kabes (24:18.8) finished 20th and 21st for LS-H while Cooper Vanden Einde (25:17.2) finished 30th and Norah Renstrom (25:21.4) rounded out the team finishing 31st.

Giant's Brandy Wolf and Titan's Kirra Flicek race down the homestretch with NYA's Lacy Buckentin. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

As for the LS-H boys team, they finished fifth in the conference 111 team points.

Dylan Novak digs deep down the final stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Dylan Novak set the pace for the Giants finishing 12th with a time of 18:47.5 while Josiah Juarez (19:43.2) and Riley Thelemann (19:44.9) battled each other to the end, finishing 17th and 18th.

Josiah Juarez (840) and Riley Thelemann (847) push themselves to the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Grant Adams (21:00.5) and Owen Greisen (21:08.2) rounded out scoring for LS-H by finishing 31st and 33rd.

LS-H's Owen Greisen leads Sibley East's Gavin Pomplun to the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Nathan Tews (21:54.8) and Jacob Eibs (22:56.4) also ran for the Giants, finishing 34th and 37th.

Grant Adams glides into the home stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Giants next event is the sectional meet which will take place Thursday, Oct. 28.

Tri-City United

The TCU girls team finished fifth with a total team score of 105 points.

Yasmin Ruiz glides to the finish. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Yasmin Ruiz paced the Titans and earned all-conference honors by finishing 10th with a time of 21:29.9.

Kirra Flicek (23:56.6) and Megan Marek (24:19.7) finished 19th and 23rd respectively.

Olivia Burns navigates the field in the first lap. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Olivia Burn (24:44.8) and Makayla Erickson (24:56.4) rounded out scoring for TCU, finishing 26th and 27th.

Makayla Erickson strides down the final stretch of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Trinity Turek (25:01.7) and Rhia Krautkremer (26:36.1) also ran for the Titans, finishing 28th and 38th.

TCU's boys team earned a fourth place finish by scoring 89 team points.

Chase Goecke pushes himself down the stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Rutt paced the Titans, finishing 10th to earn all-conference honors with a time of 18:40.3.

TCU's Grant Fitterer battles Aaron Druley of NYA down the stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Chase Goecke (19:12.3) and Michael Pichotta (19:19.9) finished 15th and 16th while Grant Fitterer (20:02.8) and Cole Walters (20:31.4) rounded out scoring, finishing 21st and 27th.

Cole Walters navigates the field of competitors. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Caleb Robrahn (20:38.9) and Alex Block (20:52.5) also ran for the Titans and finished 28th and 30th.

Michael Pichotta cruises to the finish. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Sectionals for TCU will take place Tuesday, Oct 26.

