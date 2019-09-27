It was a rough week for the Tri-City United volleyball team. Following 3-0 losses to Waseca and Medford on Sept. 23 and 24, the Titans suffered a third 3-0 loss Thursday, Sept. 26 to Mayer-Lutheran.
“Last night's game was tough,” said Tri-City United Coach Renae Chappuis. “They were lacking good team communication out on the court. It’s hard to play a good team and not be talking well out on the court. We did have some good moments out there but overall one of our worst performances.”
During the first set, the Titans relied on senior setter Ellie Singleton to set up the ball for junior right hitter Jordyn Brownlee and senior middle hitter Holly Schendel. While Brownlee and Schendel made a strong offensive team, Mayer-Lutheran broke through the Titans’ defense and racked up a strong lead over TCU. The Titans narrowed the gap with some solid offensive plays towards the end of the first set, but Mayer-Lutheran came out on top 25-14.
In the second set, junior middle hitter Gracie Wenger and junior outside hitter Morgan Kes joined the team’s front offensive line with Holly Schendel. While the trio put pressure on Mayer-Lutheran, the opposition took the set away from the Titans with a well-coordinated defense to block the Titans’ attacks. Mayer-Lutheran ran away with a 25-9 set.
With the pressure on, the Titans came out in force in the third set. Singleton ran the court setting up kills for Brownlee, Wenger and senior outside hitter Alexis Neubauer. TCU put the first few points on the board and kept the score tied up for the first seven points of the set. However, Mayer Lutheran took back the set in great strength. The opposition landed a string of kills, doubling their score over the Titans 16-8. Holly Schendel and freshman middle hitter Kaia Korack launched numerous attacks on Mayer-Lutheran, but the opposing team set up a solid wall. Mayer-Lutheran continued to build up its score and won the third set 25-10.
Despite the losses this week, Coach Chappuis is looking forward to their next game.
“It has been a very long week with last night marking the third game in one week, and we still have our tournament Saturday at TCU. I hope we can pick up our performance and have fun tomorrow.”
Tri-City United will host an invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, where they will face off against Central Minnesota Christian, Cleveland, Fairmont, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.