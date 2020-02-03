The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team had a tough tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Giants took on 14 teams at the Mankato East Cougar Tournament, but were shorthanded and had limited success.
The Giants had four wrestlers compete in the tournament: Mark Boisjolie, Andy Genelin, Sam Gupton and Dylan Novak.
Gupton was able to break into the quarterfinals in the 126 weight class after pinning Jackson Campeau of Pine Island in 3:59. However, the next two matches spelled defeat for LS-H with Gupton being pinned in the quarterfinals by Trevor Pearson of Maple River and in the consolation round by Damian Riewe of Mankato West. The rest of the team was unable to net wins for the Giants.
The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team’s next match will be at Sibley East on Saturday, Feb. 8 at noon.