Rod Reinhardt's main goals as the new head coach of Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East Giants boys and girls golf teams is for the players to improve while they're having fun.
"My goal is to make each individual player better from the beginning of the year to the end of the year," Reinhardt said. "That's my ultimate goal. And making sure the kids are having fun and enjoying the game of golf. My biggest thing is trying to make it fun. I want kids next year want to go out for golf because they heard it was fun. In golf, if you have fun and relax, you usually golf better."
He's not as concerned about wins and losses and making state as he is about seeing improvement.
That's the philosophy his high school golfing team followed.
"I played on a good, competitive team," Reinhardt said. "We were ranked in the state. It was a fun team, and I learned a lot."
Reinhardt played varsity golf for four years at Wabasha-Kellog High School, graduating in 1998, and he has played in many tournaments. He started playing at age 5 and has been playing ever since.
"One of my first memories of my childhood is actually on a golf course," he said.
Now 40 years old, Reinhardt is an accomplished golfer with a 4-handicap. He never played college golf, but he plays weekly at Le Sueur Country Club, often with his wife, Jill.
Reinhardt is not only the new head coach, he's also dad to two of the players, junior MaKenna Reinhardt and seventh-grader J.D. Reinhardt. Having his children on the team is just one of the reasons he is taking the position.
Reinhardt said he took the job "because they needed the spot to be filled and weren't getting any applicants. And with the time on my hands now, I felt it was something I could do. And the biggest thing is I thought it would be fun."
Reinhardt used to own Interstate Building Supply in Le Sueur. There for 22 years, he sold it at the end of 2019. His dad, John, who died in 2010, started the business.
""A couple of years ago, they asked me to coach. Selling the lumberyard gives me more free time to do this," Reinhardt said.
Reinhardt started a new company, called HomeSpec, providing home inspections in the area. He also helps his wife, who owns three First Choice pharmacies in Gaylord, Jordan and Belle Plaine.
Reinhardt said he likes golf, because of "how hard it is to play. The challenge of it and always trying to beat your best score. Every day is different, and you get to be outside."
This is his first time coaching, but he helped his children learn the proper swing techniques and basics through their younger years. MaKenna now has a swing coach as well.
"I'm sure I have a lot to learn," Reinhardt said.
MaKenna has been on the team since seventh grade and has already made state three times. J.D. is in his first year.
Reinhardt, who did not attend college, earned his head coaching certificate by taking a course through the Minnesota State High School League. Craig Hink returns as the assistant coach, plus there will be a few volunteer coaches.
Twenty players have signed up, including six girls. Three graduated last year. Practice started Monday, March 16 at the high school gym and will remain there until the course opens at Le Sueur Country Club, likely not until the first week of April.