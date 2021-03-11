Alex Schaffer, Finn Gibson and Seth Reicks scored three points each to lead the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team to a regular-season ending 7-1 win over Fairmont on Thursday at Martin County Arena.
After missing the last two weeks because of COVID-19 virus outbreaks, the Bulldogs started slowly falling behind 1-0 at 9:31 into the first period.
But the Bulldogs finished off the period with three unanswered goals.
Judson Narum scored his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Connor Bjorling. at 11:23; Mason Reinhardt scored his third of the season, assisted by Seth Reicks, at 16:14; and Reicks scored his 10th of the season, assisted by Brady Sowder and Mason Reinhardt, at 16:58.
The Bulldogs scored four more goals in the second period to finish off the scoring 7-1.
Gibson scored his third of the season, assisted by Schaffer, at 3:11; Schaffer scored, assisted by Reicks at 3:50; Tyler Erickson scored his sixth of the season, assisted by Gibson at 6:27; and Schaffer scored his fourth of the season, assisted by Gibson. at 13:19.
The Bulldogs out shot the Cardinals 28-24. Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe, who has a 2.83 goals against average, a .900 save percentage and a 4-2 record, made 23 saves for the win. Fairmont goalie Rachel O'Connor had 21 saves.
Minnesota River finishes the regular season 9-4 overall and 8-4 and fourth place in the Big South Conference. Fairmont ends winless 0-17, 0-15.