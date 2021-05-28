The battle between the Le Sueur-Henderson (5-11) and Tri-City United (2-13) baseball teams ended in a slim victory for the Giants on Wednesday. The Titans scored a promising lead early in the game, but were usurped 12-10 in eight innings.
LS-H opened the first inning with a single run by Zach Berndt. Berndt singled, reached second on a single by Aidan Gulbranson and was batted home by Nathan Gregersen. But the Giants' lead was quickly outpaced by the Titans in the bottom. Brody Rud, Colin Barnett and Kayden Factor loaded up the bases on walks. Rud then reached home on an error, Barnett was batted in by a single from Reece Weydert and Brendan O’Keefe singled in Factor.
Neither team scored in the second inning, but the Giants overtook TCU in the third. Gregersen opened with a single and was doubled in by Brogan McMillen. Jacob Stolley doubled in McMillen and reached third on a single from Gupton. Stolley and Gupton were sent home on a single and an error that advanced Ethan Hathaway to second. Berndt doubled in Hathaway to complete a five-run inning for the Giants.
But TCU regained the lead just as quickly as they lost it. Factor opened with a walk and rounded the bases on errors by the Giants. Those errors allowed Weydert to score and advanced O’Keefe to third and Jayson Macho to first. Rud knocked O’Keefe and Macho to home on a sacrifice fly, putting the Titans up 7-6.
The gap between the teams continued to winnow in the fifth inning. The Giants overtook the Titans once again as Stolley reached first on an error, stole second and ran home on a single from Hathaway. Hathaway stole third and then reached home on a ground ball. LS-H was up 8-7, but Macho tied up the game in the bottom. The Titan batter walked to first, advanced to second on a hit by pitch and rounded the bases on an error.
For the first time in the sixth inning, the Giants would hold the lead for an entire inning. Brody Berndt singled, walked to second and reached home on an error. The Giants followed by holding TCU scoreless in the bottom.
The Giants opened the seventh inning holding the advantage for the first time. Zach Berndt led with a double and was singled home by Gregersen. But the Titans immediately made up the ground they lost. Rud led with a double in the bottom, Barnett walked to first and Factor pushed them up a base with a single. Rud and Barnett scored on two errors by the Giants, tying up the game 10-10.
LS-H took full advantage of the overtime in the eighth inning. An error by the Titans allowed Stolley to reach first, while Hathaway got on base on a fielder’s choice. A line drive into center field by Gulbranson sent both batters home. LS-H halted the Titans advance, knocking them in a fielder’s choice on second, a strikeout and a flyout.
Ethan Hathaway and Jacob Stolley served as the Giants’ scoring leaders with three runs each. Zach Berndt contributed two runs while David Gupton, Nathan Gregersen, Brody Berndt and Brogan McMillen produced one. David Gupton pitched for all eight innings and threw three strikeouts while giving up seven hits.
On the Titans’ side, Brody Rud, Colin Barnett, Jayson Macho and Kayden Factor each produced two runs. Brendan O’Keefe and Reece Weydert contributed one. Chris Johnson pitched for the first 2.2 innings and threw one strikeout. Carter O’Malley took over for the rest of the game and threw two strikeouts.