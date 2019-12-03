Dominic Drent scored 31 points to help lead Le Sueur-Henderson to a 65-63 comeback victory over Hope Academy in the December 2 season opener. But it was the junior guard's late second-half defense which sealed the home victory.
Hope Academy is a private school in the heart of Minneapolis.
Hope's 6-foot-5 junior shooting guard Caleb Hoilien was putting on a three-point shooting clinic through much of the game, finishing with 45 points. But it was his slam dunk with 11:10 remaining which opened up a seven-point lead at 51-44 and forced a Giants timeout.
It was Hoilien's 39th point of the game. Early in the second half, the lanky Hope shooting guard had carried his team to its largest lead of the game at 34-25, with Hoilien scoring 27 himself.
But over the game's final 11 minutes, Drent stuck to Hoilien and limited him to just one more three the rest of the way. Hoilien did, however, nail one final three, a half-courter at the buzzer.
Drent scored 22 of his 31 points in that exciting second half. Hope still held on to that seven-point advantage at 56-49 with 6:58 left. But sophomore guard Nathan Gregersen hit his only three-pointer of the game, followed by a Drent drive through the lane to cut Hope's lead to just one.
It was Drent's block seconds later of a Hope field goal attempt, followed by his free throw on the other end which tied things up with 5:08 remaining. And it was Drent's assist to Giants teammate Trace Edmondson which gave LS-H the lead for good at 59-58 with 4:17 left.
Drent's hounding defense seemed to wear down Hoilien a bit, as he misfired on several three-point shots. After another key Giants' defensive block by 6-5 senior forward Nolan Maczkowicz, Drent posted up inside for the first time, got a pass and was fouled, hitting back-to-back free throws for a 61-58 lead.
Hoilien picked up his fourth foul trying to guard Drent at the 1:51 mark, and the Giants guard hit two more free throws for his 31st point. Hope's Caleb Irving's field goal cut the Giants lead to three with 1:22 left.
Drent did miss the front end of a bonus free throw at 1:05 to give Hope a chance. But Hope's Delone Lohnes missed the front end from the charity stripe, and Hoilien missed three-point attempts with 19 seconds and 12.5 seconds remaining.
Two late LS-H free throws late, one by Maczkowicz and the finale by Edmondson pushed the Giants to a 65-60 edge. Hoilien's half-courter at the buzzer made for one final, "Wow!". He finished with seven threes in the game.
It was Maczkowicz who carried the Giants offense in the first half, scoring 11 of his 12 points, as Drent sat on the bench for over six minutes after picking up his second foul with 8:39 remaining in the opening half. Drent's 22 second-half points keyed a revived Giants's offense, as LS-H scored 40 second-half points.
The Giants did struggle a bit at the line, hitting 10 of 18 free throws for just 56 percent.
LS-H junior guard Zach Berndt scored all of his 7 points in the second half. Ethan Steiger added 6 points on two three-pointers. Edmondson added 5 points, followed by Gregersen's 3. Gage Bishop, a 6-2 sophomore post player in his first year after playing hockey for the Minnesota River Bulldogs, scored a free throw but added depth to the Giants' inside game.
The Giants (1-0) play at Glencoe-Silver Lake tonight (Tuesday), then go to St. Peter for a 1 p.m. Saturday contest, before opening up Minnesota River Conference action next Tuesday at home versus Norwood-Young America.
Hope 27 - 36 -- 63
LS-H 25 - 40 -- 65