The Tri-City United soccer teams faced some tough opponents on Sept. 1 as both the boys and girls teams were pitted against New Prague. It was a knockout for the Trojans; the New Prague boys collected a 6-0 win, while the Titans girls were defeated 7-0.
“In each of the four games against New Prague the Titans had difficult first halves,” said Tri-City United Coach Carey Langer. “A lot of goals were scored against them with little to no chances created by the Titans’ offense. This might seem like difficult stories to read except that in each game, TCU continued to work hard, learn from a superior opponent, and apply what they saw was working for New Prague to finish the games at a higher level than what they started.”
Langer saw the team’s performance at New Prague as a chance for Titans to learn from playing against more experienced players. Against both the boys and girls, the coach observed a strong possession game that couldn’t be matched.
“[They showed us what our program can become in the next few years as our very young teams mature and gain experience,” said Langer. “More than anything, they personified sportsmanship and respect and that means a lot to my players.”
Langer highlighted the goalies for their performances across the Varsity and Junior Varsity levels - JV girls’ Calley Stephens, Varsity girls’ Danesssa Buckingham, JV boys’ Luke Sluzacek and Varsity boys’ Dominick Miland.
“Field players can make mistakes and there are other players to help them, or at the very least, they have time to recover and still make something good happen,” said Langer. “If a goalkeeper makes a mistake, the result is a goal. They carry the weight of their own expectations in addition to the pressure of letting others down … They are the heart and soul of our teams and deserve to be celebrated despite the goals.”
For Langer, the path forward for the boys and girls soccer teams is gaining experience. With a young roster and a young program and players still in the process of mastering the game, many of this season’s opponents are coming to the field with a higher skill level.
“They are giving it all they’ve got, but they are coming up short because they are younger and less experienced and that’s hard to watch,” said Langer. “What I will say is that these disappointments bring focus to our practices and challenge everyone of our players to work hard to take steps forward, but like anyone, you want to have your players experience successes.”