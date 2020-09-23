The Tri-City United girls swim and dive team finally had their moment of triumph on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Titans faced off against Lakes International Language Academy and shored up a 97-83 victory, their first win this season.
“It was a great meet,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. All the girls had phenomenal swims. We have a few things to work out with our relays but seeing some excellent progress made by all girls JV and Varsity.”
LILA got the edge over TCU in the first Varsity event: the 200 medley relay. Kaylee Berger, Mallorie Plut, Natalie Lundahl and Kendra Westphal came in second in 2:24.37, but two of the Titans relay teams suffered disqualifications.
However, the Titans bounced back in the next event. Ella Schmiesing broke the Tri-City United Montgomery pool record, placing first with a time of 2:10.83 in the 200 freestyle. The seventh grader would go on to win in all four events she competed in. Makenna Streed captured the second palace spot for the Titans well with a time of 2:41.53.
LILA blocked TCU out of the top two in the 200 IM, but Plut got in third place with a finish time of 3:03.77. The opposing team also won the 50 freestyle, but TCU swimmers Ellie Sladek and Kendra Westphal finished in second and third in 29.64 - a new personal record for Sladek - and 33.01 respectively.
Lily Traxler, Kaylee Berger and Kalee Barrington went unopposed and swept the top three spots in diving. Traxler finished in first with a score of 114.75, Beger second with 111.23 and Barrington third with 97.05.
LILA earned the top finish times in the next three events, but the TCU swimmers weren’t far behind. Elizabeth Odenthal and Katie Bell placed third in the butterfly and 500 freestyle respectively. Plut, Sladek and Streed took second, third and fourth in the 100 freestyle and Streed shave two seconds off her personal best time.
Lundahl, Berger, Sladek and Schmiesing earned the top spot in the 200 relay with a winning time of 1:57.28. Schmiesing earned another first place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.72 and Odenthal took second while beating her personal record by 10 seconds with a time of 1:35.49.
The Titans finished off their winning streak with two more first place wins in the final events. Lundahl topped the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.07 and the Titans cleared 400 freestyle relay by taking the top two spots. Plut, Berger, Sladek and Schmiesing placed first with a winning time of 4:32.19 — a full minute ahead of LILA’s fastest team — and Westphal, Brooklyn Kahle, Odenthal and Streed followed up in second in 5:27.03.