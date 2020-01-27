It was a challenging night for the Tri-City United boys basketball team (1-15) on Friday, Jan. 24, when the team faced off against Mayer Lutheran. The Titans had been bested by the opposing team earlier in the season and unfortunately fell to the Knights a second time 74-35.
Though it was a difficult game, the Titans put plenty of points on the board under pressure. Jonathan Hurd was the team’s leading shooter with 12 points total. He collected half of the Titan’s points in the first half alone, producing 10 points out of the team’s collective 19.
The team’s other scoring leaders included Matthew Radenberg and Mason Vosejpka. Both scored four points each and Vosejpka completed two out of four free throws. Tanner Smith, Jack Sladek and Dawson Gindt all chipped in 3-pointers.
Nevertheless, Mayer Lutheran put a halt to the Titans scoring. The opposing team came out with a 37-19 lead in the opening half and added another 37 points to their total in the second.
The Tri-City United boys basketball team’s season continues on Thursday, Jan. 30, when the team will travel to Jordan at 7:30 p.m.