The Le Sueur Giants hosted the Belle Plaine Thursday night and suffered a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-21) loss.
"Belle Plaine showed up ready to play tonight and were aggressive with their hitting," said Giants head coach Stacey Feser.
Julia More and Sam Wilbright led the attack for LS-H with five and four kills respectively.
The Giants will head to St. James this weekend to take part in an in-season tournament before traveling to Cleveland Monday, Sept. 27 to take on the Clippers with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.