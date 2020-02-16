The Minnesota River Bulldogs (14-10) are the No. 5 seed in Section 1A boys hockey and will face off against No. 4 seeded Mankato East/Loyola (11-13-1) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb.20 at All Seasons Arena.
The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 8-3 during the regular season.
The top five teams have byes in play-in games at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 6 Waseca (17-8) hosts No. 11 Rochester Lourdes/Dover/Eyota (0-25). The winner will journey to No. 3 Faribault (16-7-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
No. 7 Albert Lea (9-14-1) hosts No. 11 La Crescent-Hokah (4-15-1). The winner will travel to No. 2 Mankato West (14-10-1) at 5:15 p.m. p.m.Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
No. 8 Winona/Cotter (12-12-1) hosts No. 9 Austin (1-23) at Winona Bud King Arena. The winner will travel to No. 1 seeded Dodge County (20-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The section semifinals will be 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Rec. Center. The finals will be on the same rink at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Brackets can be found on the Minnesota State High School League website here: https://legacy.mshsl.org/brackets/bracket.asp?tournamentId=79&bracketId=87