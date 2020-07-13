The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants U19 baseball team split a pair of close games last week, falling to Eastview Thunder Black 6-5 in five innings on Monday and defeating Lakeville South 5-3 in seven innings on Thursday.
Eastview 6, LS-H 5
Eastview jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and increased it to 4-0 with a run in the third.
The Giants answered with two runs in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 4-2. Aiden Gulbrandson led off with a walk, Dominic Drent was hit by a pitch, they moved up to second and third on a wild pitch, and Gulbrandson scored on a sacrifice fly by Tristen O'Brien. Casperson was hit by a pitch, and Gupton drove in Drent with a sacrifice fly.
The Thunder went back up by four runs with two on the fourth for a 6-2 lead.
The Giants finished off the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the fourth but fell just short 6-5. Weick led off with a single, went to second on a balk, third on a ground out and scored on a single by Drent. O'Brien walked, Kahlow doubled in Drent and O'Brien.
LS-H had five hits by five different players: Kahlow went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Drent finished 1 for 1 with one run and one RBI. Mitch Casperson batted 1 for 1. Weick went 1 for 3 with one run.
Casperson started on the mound and lasted three innings with four runs (two earned) on threee hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
Jace Luna pitched the fourth inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Nathan Gregerson pitched the fifth inning without allowing a run, hit or walk.
LS-H 5, Lakeville South 3
Zach Berndt carried the hot bat, going 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. He doubled in Burke Nesbit, who was hit by a pitch, and Gupton, who walked, in the first inning.
The Giants upped their lead to 3-1 with a run in the second on walks to Weick and Caydon Luna, a hit by pitch to Burke, and a walk to Casperson to drive in Weick.
Berndt also drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning. Casperson led off with a walk. Gupton singled, and they advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and passed ball, and Casperson scored on a single by Berndt. Pengilly singled, and Weick drove on Gupton on a ground out.
O'Brien pitched the first five innings for the Giants. He allowed three runs on three hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
Pengilly pitched the last two innings, allowing no runs on two hits, no walks and one strikeout.