Longtime neighboring rivals Le Sueur and Henderson battled it out in the River Valley League opener June 28 at Bruce Frank Field.
The game went back and forth until the Braves took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning on their way to a 7-4 victory.
"I always want to play rivalry games against them," Le Sueur pitcher/outfielder Brandon Culbert said. "It's kind of gone back and forth over the years. I love it. It gets the competitive juices going."
Culbert led the Braves at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Burke Nesbit finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
"I had an OK day at the plate," Culbert said. "I had a couple of singles and a double and pulled my hamstring, so I came off.
Six Braves had a hit each. Jordan Carlson went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Tommy Gupton batted 1 for 4 with a home run. Mitch Casperson went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run. Alex Klug batted 1 for 4. Nick Haller went 1 for 3. Tisten O'Brien hit 1 for 2.
Two Tigers had two hits. Philip Champagne went 2 for 3 with a walk, hit by pitch and a run scored. Jesse Kaelberer batted 2 for 5 with a run.
Three Tigers had a hit each. Glenn Parker went 1 for 4 with a walk. Daulton Pauly finished 1 for 4 with a walk and a run. Caleb Radloff hit 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.
The Braves used five different pitchers.
Starter Jordan Sinell pitched the first three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
"He threw strikes for us and did pretty well," Culbert said of Sinell. "He's kind of our ace."
Gupton threw the next three innings with one earned run on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts to get the win.
"Tommy Gupton had a pretty good game," Culbert said. "He pitched and hit a home run and made up for my error and tied the game up for us."
Nick Haller pitched the next one third of an inning, walking three and allowing one run (unearned).
Cullen Bruce threw the next 2/3 on an inning with one strikeout, one walks, no hits and no runs.
Klug closed out the last inning with one walk, one hit by pitch, no hits and no runs.
"He was here a couple of year ago," Culbert said of Klug. "It's nice to have him back again throwing for us.
Lefty Glenn Parker pitched the first five innings for the Tigers and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, one walk and four strikeouts. Adam Arnst pitched the last three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a strikeout.
Culbert said Parker is a good pitcher. "We made contact against him right away and got a couple of walks and errors that helped. In the middle innings, we started hitting the ball a bit better and stringing hits together."
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Kaelberer led off with a single. Pauly walked. Radloff singled in Kaelberer. Joe Luna walked to load the bases. Philip Westberg walked to drive in Pauly.
The Giants tied it 2-2 with two runs in the bottom the second. Cullen Bruce and Nesbit reached on back-to-back errors. Bruce scored on an RBI single by Culbert, and Nesbit scored on an RBI single by Carlson.
The Tigers tool a 3-2 lead with a run in the fifth. John Parker led off with a walk. Champagne singled, and Glenn Parker singled in John Parker on a close play at the plate.
The Braves answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Gupton led off with 318-foot homer over the "green monster" wall in left. Then Casperson and Klug hit back-to-back singles to right. Casperson stole home on a double steal, while Klug drew a throw and got caught in a rundown between first and second.
Gupton and his fellow players in Legion ball get to swing an aluminum, but in amateur baseball they use a wood bat which is harder to hit a home run.
"We don't see too many home runs here," Culbert said." That's probably the second we're seen in the last two years here. I think Alex Klug hit the last home run here. You've got to get a hold of it pretty good to get it over that wall."
After a home run, players normally congratulate him at home plate, but they waited until he got to the dugout.
"Because of the virus, they can't really give him fist pumps," Culbert said."They touch elbows or touch hats. He had batting gloves on, but still you can't risk. We don't want to ruin this for anybody else. That's why we take the precautions when we come in and sign the waivers. If you have any symptoms, stay home. We don't want them to come to the park. There has been couple instances with Jordan, Arlington and Waterville.
The Braves increased their lead to 6-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth. Nesbit singled and scored on a double to left center by Culbert. O'Brien beat out an infield hit, and Carlson drove in Culbert with a ground out.
Henderson cut the lead to 6-4 with a run in the seventh. Champagne and Glenn Parker led off with back-to-back walks. Kaelberer reached on an error to plate Champagne.
The Braves finished off the scoring with a run in the eighth. Nesbit led off with a single to right. Carlson doubled to the fence in right to drive in Nesbit.
The Braves opened the season June 25 with a 5-3 win in an exhibition game against Fairfax, which used to be in the River Valley League.
The RVL teams are playing a 12-game schedule against every team twice.
With the virus shutting baseball down for a couple of months, Culbert said, "It's just fun to be playing baseball right now. Everything's going to be different this year. As long as we take the precautions and keep it safe for everybody, then we can play the whole year.
"Everybody coming in the park has to sign liability waivers including the players and fans. This park you should be able to spread out. Family members can be together. Concessions are not open. Bring your own."
The Braves have some young blood this year including Casperson, Gupton, Nesbit, O'Brien, Charlie Weick and Tyler Pengilly who are all also playing on the LS-H 19U team, which is normally the Legion team.
"It's nice now that we've got some depth, and we hope that they can make it to as many games as they can," Culbert said. "We've got a lot of pitching this year which is huge. They're good bats, too.
"You get deep in a playoff run, you kind of run out of pitching. So that's why it's going to help with these new guys.
"We have a really solid team. Just having the pitching depth is huge for us. They have good arms and they did really well in high school. Casperson had like a 1.78 ERA throughout his high school career. This gives us old guys a break."
The Braves travel to Gaylord at 7:30 p.m. July 9 and then have three straight home games: St. Clair at 8:30 p.m. July 10, Belle Plaine at 2 p.m. July 12 and Arlington at 2 p.m. July 18.
Henderson has a doubleheader at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. July 12 at Arlington and then travels to St. Peter at 4 p.m. July 18 before hosting a rematch with Le Sueur at 5 p.m. July 19.