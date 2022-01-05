Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants wrestling program hosted Minneapolis North, Springfield and Windom-Mountain Lake in a home quad to open the 2022 calendar year. Despite having to drop several matches to forfeit with no viable competitors, the Giants were able to pick up one win out of the three duals with a 48-30 victory over Minneapolis North.
in the win, the LS-H earned fall victories from Andrew Lansing, Mark Boisjolie and Peyton Tellijohn, while suffering only two losses in contested matches.
Despite taking team losses against both Springfield and Windom-Mountain Lake, there were some exciting individual matches.
Facing off against the Springfield Tigers, the Giants earned three straight fall victories from Boisjolie, Dyllan Novak and Andy Genelin, before George Doherty was able to earn his own fall victory late.
The Genelin match was back and forth as the LS-H grappler held the early edge and had his opponent on the defensive early, but found himself at the brink of being pinned twice late in a period. Genelin rebounded in the third period and able to almost immediately get a good position on his opponent and secure the fall with one swift move.
The Giants will return to action Saturday, Jan. 8, when they take part in a tournament hosted by Tri-City United beginning at 9 a.m.