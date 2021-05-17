Pitcher Chloe Brandt pitched a seven-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the Le Sueur-Henderson softball team’s 6-0 win over Eastview on Friday at Woodbury.
LS-H jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Brandt reached first on an error, took second on a single by Zoe Thomson and scored on a single by Olivia Fritz.
The Giants added another run to their lead in the second. Halle Bemmels bunted into first, stole second and was batted home by Brandt with a double.
LS-H and Eastview went scoreless for three innings straight before the Giants scored again in the sixth. Samantha Wilbright walked to first, stole second, reached third on a ground out and was singled in by Madi Wilbright. Makenna Borchardt earned the next run after she walked and was batted home by Bemmels.
Now up 4-0, the Giants finished off Eastview in the seventh inning with two more runs. Thomson opened with a walk and swapped with courtesy runner Morgan Gregersen. Fritz hit a fly ball, knocking Gregersen into second while Fritz reached first on an error. Samantha Wilbright hit a sacrifice bunt to push Gregersen into third and Fritz into second. Borchardt then batted in both runners on a single, giving the Giants a final 6-0 lead.
Bemmels, Brandt, Olivia Fritz, Samantha Wilbright, Borchardt and Gregersen each contributed one run. Bemmels and Fritz went 2-for-4, and Borchardt led in RBIs with two.