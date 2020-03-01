Saturday marked the end of the Tri-City United boys basketball team’s season. Seeded No. 8, the Titans (1-26) were pitted against top seed Minnesota Valley Lutheran (25-2). After running away with the lead in the first quarter, the Chargers bested the Titans 69-39.
“MVL is a good team,” TCU Coach Austin Pinke said. “They’re ranked the No. 1 team for a reason. We came out and played fast. We played our shots, played our defense pretty well. We were off to kind of a slow start, and MVL just kind of took over from the beginning.”
The Chargers were a force on the court and had already racked up 18 points in the first 5 minutes, before the Titans could score a single point. The Titans built up some steam as the game progressed with Collin Barnett collecting five points including a 3-point basket during the first. Barnett would go on to become the Titans' scoring leader with 11 points. Jonathan Hurd boosted the Titans with two field goals and collected 9 points. Also chipping in were Mason Vosejpka with four points and Adam Henze and Chase Vargo with one each.
However, MVL effectively built its early lead. When the ball was off the rim, the Chargers typically collected the rebound. The opposing team won many of the steals as well and ended the first half leading the Titans 45-15.
In the second half, the Titans couldn’t overtake MVL, but they matched their score 24-24. The team was helped by continued efforts from Barnett and Hurd while Dominick Miland and Hank Holicky chipped in 2 points each with two free throws respectively. Fukourou Tandia boosted the Titans in a big way as the clock winded down in the final quarter. The sophomore produced a trio of 3-point baskets, collecting a total 9 points, to finish off the game for the Titans.
“We worked hard and we progressed from the beginning to where we are now,” Pinke said. “That’s been our goal every day. We’ve been stressing that to the kids: better every day. Now, I think that has happened, and I think we built some momentum into this end of the season.”
Leaving the boys basketball team after this season is senior and team captain Chase Vargo. Pinke highlightedd the player for his leadership and contributions to the team.
“He’s a kid that I’ve relied on for the past two years,” Pinke said. “He’s a great kid on and off the court and has led by example for this team. I’m so appreciative of what he’s done for this program. He’s a team player, works his butt off and is involved with the community with the different camps that we do. He’s the first to raise his hand and volunteer for those things. He understands what it takes to be a part of something great, and I’ve enjoyed watching him grow into the young man he is now, and I look forward to watching him grow into the man that he’ll become.”